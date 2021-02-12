Where Should I Go To Adopt A Kitten?

So you’ve got your heart set on adopting a teeny, tiny kitten.

The only catch is, you don’t know how to find one.

The Dodo spoke with Mary Shaughnessy, founding member of Kitt Crusaders in Los Angeles, who explained the best places to look when you’re trying to figure out where to get a kitten.

Where you can get a kitten

“[There are] so many places to get a kitten,” Shaughnessy told The Dodo.

If you’re trying to figure out where to start, she suggests checking things like:

Shelters

Rescue groups

Online classified ads

That being said, Shaughnessy definitely has a preference when it comes to where you should look for a kitten.

“My first suggestion would be to check with a rescue group or a shelter,” she said. “Shelters may euthanize for space, and rescues will save animals from the shelter as they have space and do not euthanize.”

Are there places that specialize in kitten adoption?

According to Shaughnessy, there definitely are places specifically dedicated to kitten adoption, but she still recommends prioritizing looking at shelters and rescues.

“Shelters and rescues are inundated with kittens,” she said.

So, you don’t necessarily have to go somewhere that’s kitten-specific in order to find the perfect kitten for you.

In fact, if you’re looking for a kitten, you should check shelters during a certain time of year, when there tends to be a ton of kittens up for adoption.

“There is something called ‘kitten season’, and it’s generally spring through fall,” Shaughnessy explained. This is when rescues have a huge need of adopters who are willing to take on kittens.

(Just remember that raising a kitten can be a lot more work than adopting an adult cat, so don’t entirely rule out adopting an older cat, since they need homes, too!)

How to find a reputable rescue

Whether you’re adopting a kitten from a small rescue network or a big city shelter, it’s always good to know if you’re adopting from a reputable place.

In order to find great places, word-of-mouth is the most reliable resource.

When you’re considering a certain shelter or rescue, reach out to pet parents who have adopted from there before to get their honest opinion about their experience.

It’s also important to see what their nonprofit status is like, too. When you do that, you’re going to want to make sure it’s 501(c)(3).

“This means that the group is not for profit and they don’t ‘sell’ animals,” Shaughnessy explained. “Money taken in is through donation.” In other words, the rescue is actually saving lives and not breeding cats for money.

So what’re you waiting for? Now that you know what to look for, you can start searching for that perfect kitten to shower with love.