Where Are The Best Places To Pet A Cat?

Sure, cats can be a little finicky when it comes to physical affection and cuddles, but that doesn’t mean that petting your cat can’t be something you both enjoy.

In general, your cat probably just has some personal preferences when it comes to getting touched, so it’s important that you learn her boundaries.

Typically, most cats do have similar safe zones when it comes petting — as well as places that are totally off-limits.

To help, The Dodo reached out to Dr. Marci K. Koski, a certified feline behavior and training consultant at Feline Behavior Solutions in Vancouver, to find out what those are.

Do cats even like to be pet?

“All cats are different when it comes to where and how they like to be petted, just like how people have preferences for where and how they like to be touched,” Dr. Marci K. Koski told The Dodo.

Just like how some people just aren’t into hugging, some cats just aren’t into being petted much! And others only like being pet in specific places (and for a certain amount of time).

Where do cats like to be pet?

According to Dr. Koski, in general, most cats enjoy being petted on their head. “When I’m getting to know a cat, I start with the forehead and cheeks first,” Dr. Koski said. “If you offer a hand and a cat is open to petting, they’ll often rub up against your hand with their head — that may be a green light for further petting.”

“I also find that many cats also enjoy being petted on their backs, near their shoulders,” Dr. Koski added.

The best thing you can do is pay attention to your cat’s body language when you’re petting her. This will help you determine 1) if she’s in the mood to be pet and 2) where her favorite — and not-so-favorite — places are for being pet.

Where not to pet a cat

According to Dr. Koski, there are places that — generally speaking — cats might not love being pet.

Questionable parts of a cat’s body for petting include:

Belly

Legs

Feet

Base of the tail

The tail itself

“Of course, there are many cats who enjoy being petted or touched on those spots, but it’s always best to start slow with a new cat and pay attention to body language so that you can safely determine which part of her body your cat likes to be petted the most,” Dr. Koski recommended.

And once you figure it out together, your bond will be even stronger!