When To Neuter Or Spay Your Dog

The decision to spay or neuter your dog is an important (and necessary) one, but when’s the best time to actually get the procedure done?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian working with SpiritDog Training, to find out more about the best age to spay or neuter a dog.

What is a spay or neuter?

While you might be confused as to which procedure your dog needs, the most important thing to remember is that spaying is for female dogs and neutering is for male dogs.

Spaying your dog refers to the surgical desexing of female dogs so they are sterile and cannot reproduce. “It involves removing the ovarian tissue, uterine tubes and uterus,” Dr. Wigfall told The Dodo.

Neutering your dog, or castration, is the surgical procedure to desex and remove the testicles of male dogs.

While the procedures might be different, they accomplish the same thing: helping the overall dog population while keeping your pup healthy and happy.

What's the ideal age to spay or neuter your dog?

Now that you understand the differences between spaying and neutering your dog, you might be wondering what the best age is to get your pup fixed.

The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) has recently changed its stance on when you should spay or neuter your dog. They recommend different ages for different size dogs.

Best age to neuter a dog:

Dogs under 45 pounds: 6 months of age

Dogs over 50 pounds: Wait until growth stops (which is around 9–15 months of age)

Best age to spay a dog:

Dogs under 45 pounds: Prior to anticipated first heat cycle (5–6 months of age)

Dogs over 50 pounds: Wait until growth stops (which is around 5–15 months of age)

If you live on a farm or in a rural area, keep in mind that for owned large-breed male dogs who are free-roaming, there are population concerns that may outweigh the health risks, so neutering prior to 6 months of age is recommended. “This will reduce the risk of unwanted reproduction, roaming and aggression in free-roaming animals,” Dr. Wigfall said.

When do rescues spay or neuter a dog?

If you’re wondering when rescues get a dog fixed, those procedures typically occur a little earlier (if a mama had her puppies at a shelter). If a rescue takes in an adult dog who isn’t fixed yet, they’ll typically get that procedure done before adoption.

The general rule for rescue dogs is to neuter or spay dogs early. “This is usually less than 5 months of age and can be as young as 8 weeks of age,” Dr. Wigfall said. “This early-age desexing is also weight specific, and animals should be over 1 kilogram.”

Early-age spaying or neutering from 8–12 weeks of age has some benefits relating to the surgery and anesthetic. The benefits include:

Shorter surgery time: Younger animals have less developed anatomy, meaning surgery is easier with less tissue trauma, shorter surgery time and a smaller surgical incision.

Anesthetic recovery is quicker with less post-surgical complications: This is due to the shorter surgery time. “Healing postoperatively is also faster as incision sites are smaller,” Dr. Wigfall said.

However, there are some risks associated with early-age spaying or neutering procedures. These include:

Increased risk of hypoglycaemia, and hypothermia during and after surgery due to their small body surface area

Less efficient metabolism and excretion of the anesthetic drugs due to their less developed liver and kidneys

While there are some risks involved with getting rescue puppies fixed, the risks are relatively low and the benefits far outweigh them.

How old is too old to spay or neuter a dog?

The risk of older dogs getting neutered or spayed is based on their current clinical health status, which may make them unfit candidates for anesthetics.

“Older dogs are more prone to systemic health issues, such as renal disease and liver disease,” Dr. Wigfall said. “These conditions may make the anesthetic needed for the surgery unsafe for the patient, so the risks of surviving an anesthetic may outweigh the health benefits of desexing.”

In these situations, the decision to spay or neuter will be case specific.

Are there ever times when your dog shouldn't get fixed?

Like the decision to spay or neuter older dogs, the reasons to not spay or neuter may be based on the current health status of the patient, which can affect their ability to survive an anesthetic. “If the patient has multiple systemic diseases, which means the risks of anesthetic outweigh the health benefits of the procedure, then the decision to desex may change,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Being a responsible dog owner means that you take the time to make the best choice for you, your dog and the community. If you have any questions about getting your dog spayed or neutered, be sure to contact your veterinarian.