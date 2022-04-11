When To Neuter Or Spay Your Cat

The decision to spay or neuter your cat is an important and necessary one, but when’s the best time to actually get the procedure done?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinarian working with Hello Ralphie, to find out more about the best time to spay or neuter a cat.

What is a spay or neuter?

Spaying (for female cats) and neutering (for male cats) are surgical procedures that stop a cat's ability to reproduce.

Spaying your female cat removes her uterus and ovaries.

Neutering your male cat removes his testicles.

“Both these surgeries are relatively routine and are done under anesthesia,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo.

While the procedures might be different, they accomplish the same thing: help the overall cat population while keeping your cat healthy and happy.

When to neuter your spay your cat: the ideal age

Now that you understand the differences between spaying and neutering your cat, you might be wondering what the best age is to get yours fixed.

The recommended age to spay or neuter your kitten is about 5–6 months of age, as kittens can be sexually mature and capable of reproducing as early as 6 months old.

“Shelters and rescues may fix kittens earlier due to local or state regulations or their own policies,” Dr. Conrad said.

Spaying or neutering your cat around 5–6 months can prevent hormone-related behaviors, such as male cats spraying and roaming, and it can also reduce the chance of mammary cancer in female cats.

How old is too old to spay or neuter a cat?

The risk of older cats getting neutered or spayed is based on their current health, which may make them unfit candidates for anesthetics.

When it comes to not being eligible to undergo these procedures, having a medical condition that can cause a high risk for anesthesia complications (such as a cardiovascular or lung disease) would likely be the only reason not to have your cat spayed or neutered. If you have concerns, your vet can discuss them with you and refer you to a specialty veterinarian if needed.

“Provided your cat is in good health and your vet feels anesthesia is safe for them, there's no maximum age to spay or neuter your cat,” Dr. Conrad said. “Animal anesthesia is overall very safe.”

Being a responsible cat owner means that you take the time to make the best choice for you, your cat and the community. If you have any questions about getting your cat spayed or neutered, be sure to contact your veterinarian.