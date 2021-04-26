How Old Is Too Old To Neuter Or Spay A Dog?

If you thought you missed the window to neuter or spay your dog — think again!

While you might think your dog is too old to get fixed, it turns out that now is as good a time as any to schedule an appointment for your pup.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to find out more.

Can a dog be too old to get spayed or neutered?

“Age is not a barrier as long as the pet is healthy overall,” Dr. Satchu said.

Depending on the age and medical history of your dog, though, your vet may recommend a more thorough workup before surgery — meaning she’ll undergo some extra tests to make sure she’ll be safe to proceed.

“Even if there are some health concerns, for example a heart murmur, if the dog receives X-rays or an echocardiogram (or both) and it is determined that anesthesia will be safe, the benefits usually still outweigh the risks,” she said.