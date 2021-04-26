How Old Is Too Old To Neuter Or Spay A Cat?

Were you meaning to get your cat neutered or spayed and it somehow slipped your mind?

Life happens — but you might be wondering if she’s now too old to get the surgery.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to find out more.

Can a cat be too old to get spayed or neutered?

“In veterinary medicine, when it comes to surgery and anesthesia, age is not a barrier as long as the pet is healthy overall,” Dr. Satchu said. “If a cat is older but has perfect heart and lung sounds, normal organ function and normal overall bloodwork, then their age should not inhibit a spay or neuter.”

Depending on the age of your cat, though, your vet may recommend a more thorough workup before surgery — meaning she’ll undergo some extra tests to make sure she’s in tip-top shape.