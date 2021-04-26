How Old Is Too Old To Neuter Or Spay A Cat?
Age is just a number 😻
Were you meaning to get your cat neutered or spayed and it somehow slipped your mind?
Life happens — but you might be wondering if she’s now too old to get the surgery.
The Dodo spoke to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to find out more.
Can a cat be too old to get spayed or neutered?“In veterinary medicine, when it comes to surgery and anesthesia, age is not a barrier as long as the pet is healthy overall,” Dr. Satchu said. “If a cat is older but has perfect heart and lung sounds, normal organ function and normal overall bloodwork, then their age should not inhibit a spay or neuter.”
Depending on the age of your cat, though, your vet may recommend a more thorough workup before surgery — meaning she’ll undergo some extra tests to make sure she’s in tip-top shape.
Benefits of spaying or neutering your adult cat
Just like with spaying or neutering your kitten, getting your older cat fixed helps lower the risk of health issues that are common in intact cats.
“Some of the risks of leaving an older cat intact include pyometra, which is a life-threatening infection of the uterus and is more common in older cats,” Dr. Satchu said. “Neutered cats are at a lower risk of developing testicular cancers and prostate problems.”
Additionally, a neutered male or spayed female cat is at a lower risk of wandering away to seek out mating opportunities, regardless of his or her age.
The healing process after a spay or neuter in older cats
According to Dr. Satchu, older cats may take longer to heal from any procedure — especially with a spay since it’s more invasive. “Generally, older cats also have weaker immune systems so they may be slightly more predisposed to infection after surgery,” Dr. Satchu said.
This means you’ll want to keep an extra eye on your cat after surgery — and make sure to check in with your vet to make sure she’s healing properly.“In summary, as long as your vet clears your cat for a spay or neuter (or dental cleaning), don’t let age hold you back,” Dr. Satchu said.