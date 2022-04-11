When Can My Puppy Go Outside?

If you just got a new puppy, you might be dying to take him everywhere with you (especially because he’s so cute and small). But you might have also heard that puppies can’t go outside when they’re really young since they’re not fully vaccinated yet.

So when is it OK to take your puppy outside?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Steven Elliott, a veterinarian and part-owner of Animal Care Center Group in Florida, to find out when your puppy can go outside and how to socialize him.

When can I take my puppy outside?

You can take your puppy outside as soon as you bring him home, but you’ll need to take some precautions since he most likely won’t be fully vaccinated yet.

“When pet owners get a new puppy, it is typically about 6 to 8 weeks old,” Dr. Elliott told The Dodo. And since puppies aren’t fully vaccinated until they’re around 16 weeks old, that leaves 8 to 10 weeks of being extra careful. “Puppies are safe to go outside at that time [when you first bring the puppy home], as long as they are in a controlled environment,” Dr. Elliott said.

The risk with letting your puppy roam free outside before he’s fully vaccinated is that he’ll be more susceptible to picking up certain illnesses from other animals.

“Puppies are at risk of fatal contagious diseases, like canine parvovirus (parvo) and canine distemper virus, until they receive all their boosters,” Dr. Elliott said.

How to socialize a puppy before vaccinations

Dogs have a critical socialization period when they’re young puppies. “A puppy needs to have interactions with other dogs and people during a key socialization period, which is around 9 to 16 weeks of age,” Dr. Elliott said.

The experiences puppies have during this time period will have a lasting effect on them. For example, puppies who don’t have enough interactions with other dogs or people when they’re young often grow up to be reactive or fearful adult dogs.

Since puppies aren’t fully vaccinated until they’re around the same age as when the socialization period ends, you’ll have to find ways to let your puppy safely explore new environments.

“There are some general guidelines for safe interactions with other dogs during the critical socialization period,” Dr. Elliott said.

How to introduce your unvaccinated puppy to new environments and people

You definitely shouldn’t keep your puppy locked in your house until he has all his vaccinations. He’ll be able to go outside and explore as long as you take certain precautions to keep him safe. Here are some tips:

Let your puppy out into your yard, but make sure he doesn’t sniff, step in or eat another animal’s feces. According to Dr. Elliott, “controlling the environment is: having a specific ‘potty spot’ outside, using a leash and keeping the bathroom break short.”

Take your puppy on walks, but keep him away from other dogs if you don’t know them and don’t know their vaccination status.

Take your puppy on car rides so he can see new places. Try rolling down the window so he can take in all the smells, too.

Carry your puppy around outside to let him experience new environments and smells. You can even put him in a dog stroller, like this one from Amazon for $69.98.

“Avoid taking your puppy to dog parks and pet stores,” Dr. Elliott said. You shouldn’t take your puppy to any public places where there will be lots of unknown dogs or animals.

Introduce your puppy to friends and family so he can interact with other people. “Interactions with people of all ages without other dogs is also important to a puppy's socialization,” Dr. Elliott said.

Can my puppy meet other dogs?

It’s important for your puppy to meet other dogs during the socialization period, but it’s also important to do it safely so he doesn’t get sick.

“It is very important to make sure your puppy avoids interaction with other dogs that are unknown or unvaccinated,” Dr. Elliott said.

According to Dr. Elliott, a safe way to introduce your unvaccinated puppy to other dogs is to take him to puppy socialization classes. Puppies in these types of classes are required to follow vaccination guidelines. You can also let your puppy play with friends’ dogs who are vaccinated.

When can I take my puppy outside after vaccinations?

Puppies get their first vaccine doses at around 6 to 8 weeks old, and they’ll receive each following dose every 3 to 4 weeks until they’re around 16 weeks old. According to Dr. Elliott, when they’ve received the final round of vaccinations at around 16 weeks of age, a puppy is considered safe and fully protected.

When your dog gets his final round of vaccinations, you should wait about two weeks before taking him into public spaces to make sure the vaccines are completely effective. After that, you should be able to take him outside to hang out with other pups.

So the good news is that you can start going on walks with your new puppy as soon as you get him, but you’ll just have to be extra careful with him until he’s fully vaccinated.

