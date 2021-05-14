What You Should Feed Your Dog If He Has Diarrhea

If your dog’s poops have turned liquid and his normal food isn’t helping the problem, there are a few things you can do to help firm things up.

First things first: If your dog has diarrhea for more than 24 hours, you should definitely go see your vet. They can come up with the best treatment plan for your pet.

But in the meantime, you might be wondering if you can feed your dog something to make him feel better. There are a few options — depending on the cause of your dog’s diarrhea.

Take a look at what Dr. Joseph Tsang, a veterinarian and medical director of Milo by Veterinary Care Group of Williamsburg in New York City, had to say about what to feed a dog with diarrhea.

What’s causing my dog’s diarrhea?

In order to treat your dog’s diarrhea, you have to find out what’s causing it first.

“Diarrhea is a very nonspecific symptom and has many different causes,” Dr. Tsang told The Dodo. “The cause of diarrhea will dictate the course of treatment.”

Here are some possible causes of diarrhea in dogs:

Dietary indiscretion (when your dog eats something unusual or there’s a sudden change in his diet)

Gastroenteritis (inflammation of the digestive tract caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites)

Intestinal parasites

Colitis (inflammation of the large intestines)

Food allergies or intestinal bowel disease (IBD)

Intestinal obstruction (from a foreign object)

Disease

Reactions to medications

Toxins

If your dog has diarrhea from a dietary indiscretion, you might be able to help him with a temporary bland diet and/or easily digestible prescription dog food.

If the diarrhea was caused by something else on the list, however, there’s likely another health issue that needs to be addressed before the diarrhea can get resolved. Get your pup to the vet to investigate these potential causes.

If he has diarrhea from eating something weird

If your dog has diarrhea because he ate something a little off, you might be able to help him with a bland diet or, in more severe cases, prescription dog food.

“One of the most common causes of diarrhea is dietary indiscretion,” Dr. Tsang said. “The classic example is the goofy Labrador retriever that goes around eating everything in sight — garbage off the streets, table scraps, plants, toys, etc.”

If your dog hasn’t eaten anything weird lately, a sudden transition to a new diet could be the culprit. “Even a rapid change in diet (i.e., a new brand of dog food) can sometimes cause diarrhea in dogs with a sensitive stomach,” Dr. Tsang said.

Luckily, this type of diarrhea will usually go away on its own. But if you want to give your dog some assistance, try feeding him a bland diet.

Bland diet for dogs

“In simple cases of diarrhea, one can try a bland diet, such as boiled chicken breast (no skin or seasoning) or cooked ground beef and white rice, for two to three days,” Dr. Tsang said.

“You can also add a little bit of pumpkin puree or sweet potato to increase the fiber content,” he added.

If the diarrhea does not go away after a few days, you should speak with a veterinarian.

“Depending on the case and severity of diarrhea, veterinarians may treat with a short course of anti-diarrhea medication, probiotics and temporary prescription food that is easily digestible,” Dr. Tsang said.

Prescription dog food for diarrhea

Your veterinarian might prescribe a prescription dog food for sensitive stomachs if the diarrhea won’t go away.

Dr. Tsang will usually recommend Hill’s i/d, Royal Canin Gastrointestinal (GI) diet or Purina’s EN diet.