What Should I Feed My Senior Cat?

When it comes to feeding your senior cat, trying to figure out which brand is best can feel like a daunting task — especially because there are so many out there.

That’s why when you’re out there scouring the internet — or perusing the food aisle at your pet store — it’s important to have a plan so that you’re not just paralyzed staring at hundreds of different brands and formulas.

To help you navigate the complex world of senior cat food, Dr. Stephanie Austin, a veterinarian at Bond Vet in New York City, gave her expert opinion.

“Senior food is recommended from 8-plus years onwards (dependent on the individual),” Dr. Austin told The Dodo.

This means that before you choose which brand or formula you’re going to go for, it’s important you chat with your veterinarian to make sure you’re getting the best food for your old man.

And that’s because, as Dr. Austin says, “Specific prescription diets may be recommended depending on medical conditions your pet may have.”

That’s why you’ll notice — especially with senior cat foods — that they tend to come with varying benefits, like formulas specific for weight management, hairball control or sensitive stomachs.

But once your veterinarian and you figure out what benefits you’re looking to get from your cat’s diet, which brand should you be looking to purchase?

Dr. Austin usually recommends starting with Purina ProPlan, Royal Canin, or Hill's Science Diet, since they’re tried and tested with her patients.

Keep in mind that there are both wet and dry options for each brand, so talking to your vet about which one is best for your own senior is highly recommended.

Here are the senior cat foods Dr. Austin suggests:

Purina Pro Plan Senior Canned Wet Cat Food