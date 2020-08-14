What Type Of Food Should I Feed My Kitten?
Here are some tips to stop that food-aisle paralysis.
When it comes to feeding your kitten, trying to figure out which brand is best can be a challenge — especially because there are so many out there.
That’s why when you’re out there scouring the internet — or perusing the food aisle at your pet store — you have a plan.
To help you navigate the wild world of kitten food, Dr. Stephanie Austin, a veterinarian at Bond Vet in New York City, gave her expert opinion.
According to Dr. Austin, kittens “should ALWAYS be fed a kitten food from the age of weaning to 6 to 12 months.”
That’s because kittens are growing so quickly they have unique nutritional needs these foods are designed to meet.
If you’re overwhelmed by the different brands, Dr. Austin has a few favorites she recommends to her patients.
“Recommended feeding any stages of life of a cat — you should feed food with grain, suggestions are Purina ProPlan, Royal Canin, or Hill's Science Diet,” Dr. Austin said.
Keep in mind that there are both wet and dry options for each brand. While wet foods tend to be pricier, some vets recommend wet food since the higher moisture content is a plus, but either kind will do the job.
Here are the kitten foods Dr. Austin suggests:
Purina Pro Plan Kitten Canned Wet Cat Food
Buy it now on Amazon for $26.98
Purina Pro Plan Kitten Dry Cat Food
Buy it now on Amazon for $26.70
Hill's Science Diet Kitten Wet Cat Food
Buy it now on Amazon for $34.32
Hill's Science Diet Dry Cat Food, Kitten
Royal Canin Wet Kitten Food
Buy it now on Amazon for $34.34
Royal Canin Feline Kitten Dry Cat Food
Buy it now on Amazon for $26.69
With a well-formulated kitten food, you can make sure your kitten is getting everything she needs to grow up big, strong — and way too hyper at 3 a.m.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.