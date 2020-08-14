What Type Of Food Should I Feed My Kitten?

When it comes to feeding your kitten, trying to figure out which brand is best can be a challenge — especially because there are so many out there.

That’s why when you’re out there scouring the internet — or perusing the food aisle at your pet store — you have a plan.

To help you navigate the wild world of kitten food, Dr. Stephanie Austin, a veterinarian at Bond Vet in New York City, gave her expert opinion.

According to Dr. Austin, kittens “should ALWAYS be fed a kitten food from the age of weaning to 6 to 12 months.”

That’s because kittens are growing so quickly they have unique nutritional needs these foods are designed to meet.

If you’re overwhelmed by the different brands, Dr. Austin has a few favorites she recommends to her patients.

“Recommended feeding any stages of life of a cat — you should feed food with grain, suggestions are Purina ProPlan, Royal Canin, or Hill's Science Diet,” Dr. Austin said.

Keep in mind that there are both wet and dry options for each brand. While wet foods tend to be pricier, some vets recommend wet food since the higher moisture content is a plus, but either kind will do the job.

Here are the kitten foods Dr. Austin suggests: