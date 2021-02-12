12 Questions To Ask When Adopting A Dog

If you’ve made the awesome decision to adopt a dog into your family, it’s so important to find a dog who’s the right fit. So you’ll want to make sure you’re asking the right questions from the beginning of the process.

Once you decide where you’re adopting from, the rescue or shelter you’re working with will be your best bet when it comes to understanding who your dog is and what she’s been through before bringing her home.

Ideally they’ll volunteer all the information below, but if not, The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to put together a list of questions potential adopters should ask.

“You should always know as much about the pet’s medical history and previous life as possible,” Dr. Zay Satchu said. “It is important that you understand any behavioral quirks or special care your new friend will need.”

Understanding a dog’s personality and needs will help make sure you find the right match for you, to ensure a smooth transition and a successful adoption, and years of BFF snuggles.

So when you’re heading to the rescue to check out some potential pups, here are some questions Dr. Satchu recommends you’ll want to ask:

1. Why is this dog in the shelter? (Was she surrendered, found on the street, born here, etc.?)

If she was surrendered, what reason did her previous owners give?

3. If she found, where was she rescued and what was her condition when she was found?

Has she been adopted out before?

5. If she returned, why was she returned?

6. What veterinary care has she received since arriving at the shelter, and can I get copies of records?

7. Is she housebroken?

8. Does she have any behavioral issues?

9. Does she get along with children? With other animals and dogs? With strangers?

10. Does she walk well on a leash?

11. Does she need special food or medical care?

12. Does she have good manners?



It’s super important to remember that none of these questions will necessarily mean a dog is or isn’t a perfect fit for you — plenty of homes will be fine with a dog who doesn’t get along with other pups, or who needs a little extra medical attention.

But they’ll help you paint a picture of her history so you have enough information to make an informed decision about whether you’re prepared to give a pup the perfect home she deserves.