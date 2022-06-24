What Is The Biggest Animal In The World? (Plus 5 Other Big Animals)

Animals come in so many different shapes, sizes, colors and forms, and you might be interested in finding out which one is considered literally the biggest. While there are some animals who are big in comparison to other species (like the biggest bird of all the birds in the world), there’s still one animal who’s larger than any other animal on Earth. So what is the biggest animal in the world? What is the biggest animal in the world? Antarctic blue whale

Weighing in at a whopping 400,000 pounds (that’s about 33 elephants!), the Antarctic blue whale is the biggest animal on the planet. But how big is that, exactly? The Antarctic blue whale reaches up to 100 feet in length, which is about the length of an average airplane, or five adult giraffes standing on top of each other! And whales aren’t just the biggest animals on earth, they’re also the loudest! In fact, the Antarctic blue whale is even louder than a jet engine, reaching approximately 188 decibels, while a jet reaches about 140 decibels. Other big animals While Antarctic blue whales are the largest animals on Earth, there are still other big animals (or animals who are huge in relation to their species) who deserve a shout-out. African elephant

The largest land animal in the world is the majestic African elephant, weighing in at 6 tons and spanning approximately 19–24 feet in length. You can find them wandering throughout various countries in Africa and eating up to 300 pounds of food per day! Ostrich

The largest bird on Earth in terms of weight and height is, of course, the ostrich. Standing at about 9 feet tall and weighing up to 330 pounds, this large, flightless bird is found in Africa and can sprint up to 70 miles per hour! Saltwater crocodile

Saltwater crocodile males are considered the largest reptiles on Earth and can grow up to 20 feet in length and weigh up to 2,200 pounds! Amazing swimmers, you can find these large animals in various parts of the world, including Eastern India, Northern Australia and Southeast Asia. Green anaconda