What Makes Cats Feral?

If you see a cat walking down the street all alone with no collar, you might assume he’s a stray cat — but it’s also possible that he could be feral.

But what even makes a cat feral, anyway?

The Dodo spoke with Kristen Fahy, a program manager at Save The Meow Meows, to find out everything you need to know about feral cats.

What makes a cat feral?

A cat’s considered feral if they’ve never had a human care for them and they exhibit fearful behaviors.

“A feral cat is really just a kitten who was not socialized by humans and has grown up to become fearful of humans as a way to protect itself from the unknown,” Fahy told The Dodo. “Feral cats can also be referred to as ‘community cats’ since they generally live outdoors or may be part of a colony.”

Some cats can even be more feral than others.

“Cats can also be semi-feral, which means they exhibit some but not all behaviors of a true feral,” Fahy said. “It is important to know that feral is a spectrum, and each cat has its own lived experience, background and methods of protecting itself from perceived danger.”

Feral cat vs. stray cat

You might think a feral cat and a stray cat are the same, but that’s not entirely true.

“Most ferals are stray cats, but not all stray cats are feral,” Fahy said.

Both stray cats and feral cats don’t have homes. But, since some stray cats have gotten lost from or been abandoned by their owners, they still may have been socialized when they did have a home.

So basically, socialization is what distinguishes feral cats from stray cats.

Understanding feral cat behavior

There are a few things you should understand about a feral cat’s behavior in case you come across one.

“These cats will run away as their first defense mechanism, though, if they are trapped, may exhibit behaviors such as hissing, spitting, clawing, biting and general aggression or fearfulness,” Fahy said.

Because feral cats can exhibit fearful behaviors that can be aggressive when they’re afraid or trapped, they often get a bad reputation, which isn’t really fair.

“Truly feral cats should not be seen as ‘bad’ in any way; they were simply not socialized and use their instincts to survive,” Fahy said. “In fact, feral cats are sometimes beneficial in farm or barn settings to control rodent populations as they are excellent hunters and have the ability to survive on their own if needed.”

What to do with feral cats

If you notice a feral cat hanging around your home or in your neighborhood, there are a couple things you can do to help.

Keeping an eye on feral cats

You should try to keep tabs on any feral cats in your area to make sure they’re healthy.

“The best thing you can do is leave them where they are and monitor them to see if any require major medical care, such as limping, broken tail, eye injuries, bleeding wounds, etc.,” Fahy said.

If you notice a hurt feral cat, call your local animal shelter or trap, neuter, release (TNR) group.

“When reaching out, be sure to include as much information about the injury as possible and monitor the cat’s location,” Fahy said. “In some situations, the injury may be able to be healed and the cat released back outside. However, if the injury is too severe or life-threatening, they may decide that euthanasia is the most humane option.”

Keeping an eye on the feral cats in your neighborhood can sometimes let you know if they’ve been spayed or neutered.

“You should check to see if they have an ear-tip (at a distance, of course),” Fahy said. “An ear-tip is given to community cats when they have been spayed/neutered to indicate to people that they have already been fixed. It looks like a small part of their ear has been cut at the top and should be noticeable.”

If the feral cat doesn’t have an ear tip, contact a rescue that spays and neuters or a local TNR group.

“If that doesn't exist in the area, animal shelters may be able to loan a trap and provide a spay or neuter appointment, often low-cost or for free,” Fahy said.

Feeding feral cats

Feeding feral cats is a nice thing to do if you have the means, but know that you’re getting yourself into a bit of a commitment.

“[It] is very important that if you start to do this, it must be on a very consistent basis (i.e., once or twice a day, every day) … [and] consider long-term if someone will be around to feed them for years to come or the rest of their lives,” Fahy said. “The reason for this is if you start to feed them, they become reliant on that food source and may lose their experienced hunting skills that would otherwise provide for them.”

So if you decide to feed a feral cat in your area, make sure you can find someone to take on that role if you move.

Providing winter shelter for feral cats

Living outside can be tough for feral cats, especially in the winter. So if you’re looking to help out, you could provide any feral cats in your neighborhood with a winter shelter.

“You can purchase outdoor cat enclosures and heat with a heating pad,” Fahy said. “Apart from protecting them from the elements, it also helps feral cats who may be running away from predators to have a safe space to run and hide.”

Try this outdoor heated cat house from Chewy for $81.99

The bottom line is feral cats shouldn’t be seen as bad or scary, and there are plenty of ways you can help out these homeless cats.