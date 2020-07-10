5 min read What Do I Need To Know About Neutering My Cat? It can save your cat's life!

Getting your cat neutered is one of the most important things you can do for him — but it’s totally normal to have a ton of questions.



Here you’ll learn what it means to neuter your cat, what the recovery process looks like — and why you should book your appointment to get this procedure done if you haven’t already.

What is a cat neuter? Neutering is a surgical procedure done to male cats to prevent unwanted pregnancies in female cats.



During a neuter, a cat's testicles are removed to eliminate their ability to get a female pregnant.



“Neutering cats is vitally important for society as well as having individual benefits on health and behavior,” Dr. Meghan Carlton, a veterinarian at DoveLewis emergency animal hospital in Portland, Oregon, told The Dodo.



According to Dr. Carlton, male cats can reproduce when they’re still almost kittens, so she recommends getting them fixed by the time they’re 5 months old.



“Too many unwanted litters end up in the shelter or feral in the community — spaying or neutering before they reproduce will help reduce this burden,” Dr. Carlton said.

What are the benefits of getting my cat neutered? Even if you don’t have a female cat, neutering can help keep your male cat safe. The procedure virtually eliminates the risk of testicular and other reproductive cancers, and makes them better pets because it lessens hormonally driven behaviors like aggression and spraying. Neutering also means your cat won’t escape to try and find a female cat, which can lead to pet cats getting lost or injured if they stray too far from home.



For all those reasons, neutered cats have longer lifespans on average than unneutered cats — so your pet will be around to love for longer. Neutering also saves the lives of other cats by ensuring fewer of them end up on the streets and in shelters.