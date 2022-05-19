What Fruits Can Dogs Eat?

When you’re having a bowl of fruit salad, you might want to let your dog have a spoonful of your healthy and refreshing snack.

But is that actually a good idea? Which fruits can dogs eat and which should your dog avoid?

We reached out to Dr. Hilary Jones, cofounder and chief veterinary officer of TeleTails, to find out what kind of fruits dogs can eat.

Can dogs eat fruit safely?

Only some kinds of fruit are safe for dogs to eat.

Since dogs are omnivores, they’re able to digest certain fruits and vegetables, and there are even some health benefits to giving your dog fruit occasionally.

“Fruits can be a great treat for dogs in moderation,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo. “Most fruits are low in calories, high in antioxidants, high in fiber and high in vitamin C.”

If you want to give your pup dog-safe fruit as a treat, there’s a bit of prep work involved.

“Wash all fruits thoroughly with soap and water or a chemical-free produce wash,” Dr. Jones said. “Cut the fruit into bite-sized pieces to avoid [a] choking hazard. Avoid giving them any seeds, and make sure the pit of the fruit as well as the rind are placed out of reach in the trash.”

It’s super important to remove the pit, seeds and skin of any fruit you’re feeding your dog since he can choke on them or get an intestinal obstruction. Some fruit pits, stems and leaves are also toxic to dogs.

Which fruits can dogs eat in moderation?

“While this list isn’t exhaustive, apples, bananas, watermelon, cantaloupe, blueberries, raspberries, mango, strawberries and pineapple are all safe for pups to eat,” Dr. Jones said.

Here are some of the health benefits to giving your pup fruits that are safe for dogs:



Apples — Apples contain vitamins A and C and fiber, and they’re low in sodium and fat. Make sure you remove the core and seeds before you give them to your pup.

Bananas — Bananas contain potassium, vitamins A, C, B2 and B6, and fiber, plus they’re low in calories.

Watermelon — Watermelon is mostly water, so it’s a great treat to help keep your pup hydrated. It also has vitamins A and C and potassium. You should remove the seeds and rind before giving some to your dog.

Cantaloupe — Cantaloupe contains fiber, potassium and vitamin C.

Blueberries — Blueberries have a ton of antioxidants and fiber.

Raspberries — Raspberries contain antioxidants, fiber and vitamins, plus they’re low in sugar and calories.

Mango — Mango has magnesium and potassium.

Strawberries — Strawberries contain vitamin C and fiber.

Pineapple — Pineapple contains manganese, vitamin C, minerals and fiber.

Cranberries — Cranberries have antioxidants, proanthocyanidins (which help prevent UTIs in humans), fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Oranges — Oranges contain vitamin C, potassium and fiber. Not all dogs will want to eat an orange, though, because of the strong citrus scent, and if you give your dog too much, he could get an upset stomach from the acidity.

Peaches and plums — Peaches contain lots of vitamins — A, C, E and K — plus plenty of minerals. Plums have antioxidants, minerals and fiber. While the flesh of peaches and plums are safe for dogs, the pits, leaves and stems contain cyanide, so be sure to remove all of those parts of the fruit before giving them to your dog.

Pears — Pears have tons of fiber and antioxidants.

Coconut — Coconut contains antioxidants and fatty acids, but it’s high in fat, so you should only give your pup a little bit.

Blackberries — Blackberries have antibacterial properties, manganese, vitamins C and K, and fiber.

Papaya — Papaya contains tons of vitamins, potassium and calcium.

Some of these fruits, such as bananas and mangoes, are high in sugar, so they should only be given occasionally, and you shouldn’t give them to a dog who’s overweight or who has diabetes.

You can also try giving your pup dog treats that include fruits to safely take advantage of the health benefits.

Try these Wild One treats from Chewy for $7.99

Fruits for dogs to avoid

While there are many benefits to giving your dog a piece of fruit now and then, there are some fruits you definitely shouldn’t give your pup.

“Grapes/raisins are tricky ones, as the toxicity isn’t dose dependent,” Dr. Jones said. “One dog who ate one grape may be OK, but another dog eating one grape could have kidney failure. Some other fruits on the do-not-eat list include avocado and cherries (pits). Citrus fruits are considered safe, but the acidity can cause GI upset.”

These are some other fruits your dog should avoid:



Grapes and raisins

Cherry pits, stems and leaves

Peach and plum pits, stems and leaves

Avocado

Grapefruit

Lemons

Limes

Tomatoes

If you want to give your pup some fruit as a healthy snack, be sure to double-check that the kind of fruit you’re giving him is safe for dogs. And be sure to wash the fruit and cut it up so your dog can enjoy his snack safely.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.