Checklist: What To Buy Before Adopting A Cat
So she feels right at home 😽🏡
If this is your first time adopting a cat, you may feel a little bit lost about what kind of things you’ll need to get in order to give your cat the best home ever.
But that’s OK — because The Dodo spoke with Mary Shaughnessy, founding member of Kitt Crusaders in Los Angeles, who ran through a list of all the things you’ll need when adopting a cat.
According to Shaughnessy, you’ve GOT to have:
- Food (both wet and dry)
- Cat litter
- A litter box
- A litter scoop
- Toys
- Bedding
- A scratching post
And when it comes to a scratching post, Shaughnessy recommends getting a cat tree that has scratching posts included.
“Cat trees are wonderful to have [because cats] can get exercise and scratch in a ‘legal’ place,” she explained.
To make things easier, The Dodo rounded up a checklist of everything you’ll need when adopting a cat.