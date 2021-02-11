Checklist: What To Buy Before Adopting A Cat

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If this is your first time adopting a cat, you may feel a little bit lost about what kind of things you’ll need to get in order to give your cat the best home ever.

But that’s OK — because The Dodo spoke with Mary Shaughnessy, founding member of Kitt Crusaders in Los Angeles, who ran through a list of all the things you’ll need when adopting a cat.

According to Shaughnessy, you’ve GOT to have:

Food (both wet and dry)

Cat litter

A litter box

A litter scoop

Toys

Bedding

A scratching post

“We always recommend wet [food] as a staple since it is a good source of hydration in addition to water and can prevent urinary crystals from forming, especially in male cats,” Shaughnessy told The Dodo.

And when it comes to a scratching post, Shaughnessy recommends getting a cat tree that has scratching posts included.

“Cat trees are wonderful to have [because cats] can get exercise and scratch in a ‘legal’ place,” she explained.

To make things easier, The Dodo rounded up a checklist of everything you’ll need when adopting a cat.