Checklist: What To Buy Before Adopting A Cat

So she feels right at home 😽🏡

By Sam Howell

Published on 2/11/2021

checklist for adopting cats

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If this is your first time adopting a cat, you may feel a little bit lost about what kind of things you’ll need to get in order to give your cat the best home ever.

But that’s OK — because The Dodo spoke with Mary Shaughnessy, founding member of Kitt Crusaders in Los Angeles, who ran through a list of all the things you’ll need when adopting a cat.

According to Shaughnessy, you’ve GOT to have:

  • Food (both wet and dry)
  • Cat litter
  • A litter box
  • A litter scoop
  • Toys
  • Bedding
  • A scratching post
“We always recommend wet [food] as a staple since it is a good source of hydration in addition to water and can prevent urinary crystals from forming, especially in male cats,” Shaughnessy told The Dodo.

And when it comes to a scratching post, Shaughnessy recommends getting a cat tree that has scratching posts included.

“Cat trees are wonderful to have [because cats] can get exercise and scratch in a ‘legal’ place,” she explained.

To make things easier, The Dodo rounded up a checklist of everything you’ll need when adopting a cat.

Cat Bowl Set
Cat Bowl Set
$18
$32
Tower of Tracks Cat Toy
Tower of Tracks Cat Toy
$11
$25
The Original Calming Shag Donut Cat & Dog Bed
The Original Calming Shag Donut Cat & Dog Bed
$32
$35
Play-N-Squeak Toy with Catnip
Play-N-Squeak Toy with Catnip
$5
Purina Cat Chow Indoor Dry Cat Food
Purina Cat Chow Indoor Dry Cat Food
$14
$15
4-Pack Of Clumping Cat Litter
4-Pack Of Clumping Cat Litter
$23
Hooded Cat Litter Box
Hooded Cat Litter Box
$30
Cat Litter Scoop
Cat Litter Scoop
$13
Bird Wand Toy
Bird Wand Toy
$3
Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip
Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip
$10
$15
Henkelion Cat Carrier
Henkelion Cat Carrier
$24
Variety Pack Of Purina Friskies Canned Wet Cat Food
Variety Pack Of Purina Friskies Canned Wet Cat Food
$21
$24
Reflective Breakaway Cat Collar with Bell
Reflective Breakaway Cat Collar with Bell
$7
$9
Personalized Stainless Steel ID Tag
Personalized Stainless Steel ID Tag
$8
Faux Fur Cat Tree And Condo
Faux Fur Cat Tree And Condo
$53
Adult Cat Dental Treats
Adult Cat Dental Treats
$5
$5
Personalized Cat Place Mat
Personalized Cat Place Mat
$30

The Coziest Cat Beds

The Coziest Cat Beds

onsale!
Shop at Amazon
Rainbow Round Cat Bed

Rainbow Round Cat Bed

Amazon
$40
$55
Shop at Chewy
Self Warming Cat Cave

Self Warming Cat Cave

Chewy
$30
Shop at Amazon
Warming Cat Bed

Warming Cat Bed

Amazon
$17
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
OrthoComfort Bolster Cat Bed

OrthoComfort Bolster Cat Bed

Chewy
$28
$30
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
Deep Dish Bolster Cat Bed

Deep Dish Bolster Cat Bed

Chewy
$33
$35
onsale!
Shop at Amazon
Soft Cat Tent Bed

Soft Cat Tent Bed

Amazon
$13
$12
Shop at Amazon
OrthoComfort Deep Dish Cuddler Bed

OrthoComfort Deep Dish Cuddler Bed

Amazon
$33
Shop at Amazon
Luxury Cozy Cat Cave

Luxury Cozy Cat Cave

Amazon
$80
Shop at Amazon
Bedsure Pet Tent Bed

Bedsure Pet Tent Bed

Amazon
$22
Shop at Amazon
Shark Cat Cave Bed

Shark Cat Cave Bed

Amazon
$17
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.