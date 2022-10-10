What Can I Feed My Rabbit?

Rabbits make amazing pets, and part of making sure your rabbit has a long and happy life with you is feeding him a healthy diet.

So just what do rabbits eat, anyway? Turns out, it’s a lot more than carrots!

We spoke to Jamie Fischer, a vet nurse with DodoVet, to find out what foods a rabbit can eat (and what foods they should avoid). Here’s what we found out.

What do rabbits eat to have a healthy lifestyle?

Rabbits are herbivores, which means they eat lots of plant-based foods (and no meat).

“Your rabbit’s diet should consist of grass hay, fresh foods and rabbit pellets,” Fischer told The Dodo. “Grass hay should be available at all times, as it’s full of important vitamins, minerals and protein and helps to keep your rabbit’s teeth and digestive systems healthy.”

Timothy, meadow and orchard hays are best for most rabbits, though in some cases (depending on your rabbit’s age and health condition), other hays — like alfalfa — may be better. For example, alfalfa is perfect for baby rabbits since it contains higher calcium and protein levels that support healthy growth and development.

Aside from hay, you can give your BFF a small serving of green leafy vegetables and a balanced pellet feed daily, as well as fruit in moderation.

“About 75 percent of the fresh foods offered should be leafy greens such as spinach, sprouts and romaine lettuce,” Fischer said.

When and what to feed your new pet depends on your individual rabbit and his breed, so regular visits to your veterinarian are definitely recommended. Your vet can make sure you’re giving your bunny the right foods in the correct amounts, plus everything he needs to stay healthy.

Vegetables your rabbit can eat

Broccoli

Bok choy

Carrots

Celery

Bell peppers

Cabbage

Squash

Herbs like cilantro and basil

Fruits your rabbit can eat

Apples (no seeds)

Bananas

Berries: blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, cranberries

Cherries (no pits)

Grapes

Melons

Nectarines

Oranges

Papayas

Peaches

Pears

Pineapples

Plums

Strawberries

Kiwis

Fruits should only be given to your rabbit once or twice per week due to their high sugar content (the appropriate serving is 1–2 tablespoons per 5 pounds of body weight). To prevent tummy issues, try introducing a new fruit slowly into your rabbit’s diet.

Foods rabbits should avoid

There are definitely some foods that are off-limits for your bunny:

Avocados

Alfalfa

Onions, garlic, leeks

Meat, eggs, dairy products

Broad beans and kidney beans

Rhubarb

Raw potatoes

Processed foods

Mushrooms

“Rabbits should not eat any processed foods designed for humans,” Fischer said. “This includes chocolate, candy, or highly nutrient-devoid foods like cookies, nuts, seeds, grains and bread.”

If your rabbit does eat one of these foods by accident, you’ll want to reach out to your vet to see if you need to bring him in for a checkup.

Here’s to lots of healthy food and snuggling time with your bunny as you give him everything he needs to live his best life.

