If you recently decided to get a hamster (or maybe your kids talked you into getting one), you might be wondering: What do hamsters eat?

We reached out to Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinarian working with Hello Ralphie, to find out what hamsters eat (and what foods you should avoid).

What do hamsters eat every day?

The ideal food for hamsters is a commercial pellet-type food or rodent blocks.

“These should not contain seeds or be a seed and pellet mixture,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. Seed diets can be high in fat and deficient in the nutrients your hamster needs. This doesn’t mean your hamster can’t have seeds (they’re great for her as a snack!), they just shouldn’t make up most of her diet.

A couple of food options that you can try are:

Kaytee Pro Health Food

Food type: Pellet

This pellet-only food prevents selective eating, unlike mixes, so you can make sure your hamster is getting a well-rounded diet. It also contains prebiotics and probiotics for optimal digestion.

Try Kaytee Pro Health Food from Amazon for $9

Exotic Nutrition Rodent Blocks

Food type: Blocks

Your hamster will not only get a well-rounded meal, but these blocks are great for her dental health since they provide exercise for her teeth and jaws.

Try Exotic Nutrition Rodent Blocks from Chewy for $6

What human snacks can you give a hamster and how much?

As far as human foods for your hamster, there are some that are safe to give to your hamster, though Dr. Conrad suggests these should make up only a very small portion of her diet (about 10 percent of her overall diet).

“Small pieces of [some] fruits and vegetables are appropriate, as well as sugarless breakfast cereals and pasta,” Dr. Conrad said.

Some safe human foods your hamster can snack on include:

Romaine lettuce

Spinach

Broccoli

Carrots

Cucumbers

Apples

Blueberries

Strawberries

Bananas

Sunflower seeds

Pumpkin seeds

What foods should you avoid giving to a hamster?

When it comes to what foods to avoid giving to your hamster, you should always steer clear of dried fruits since they tend to be high in sugar. Dr. Conrad also advised avoiding foods with high water content, like iceberg lettuce, watermelon and citrus fruits. This is because too much water can actually lead to overhydration in your hamster (and a bunch of diarrhea). While a small piece of any of these shouldn’t do much harm, there are better options to give your pet.

Other off-limit foods include:

Onion

Garlic

Almonds

Raw potatoes

Uncooked beans

Chocolate

Anything high in salt or sugar

While your little BFF can definitely share some snacks with you, always ask your veterinarian if you’re unsure about feeding a particular food to your hamster.