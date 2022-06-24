Geckos are some of the most popular pet lizards in the world and are loved for their quirky personalities and beautiful colorings. But before you dive in and bring home a gecko yourself, you’ll want to tackle a few basic care needs, including your lizard’s nutritional requirements. But what do geckos eat?

Unlike feeding your dogs and cats premade kibble or wet food, gecko feeding requires a lot more preparation. As you’ll see, when you commit to a gecko, you’re also committing to handling live insects, preparing insect meals with powdered supplements, and setting up a feeding schedule that isn’t as routine as your typical pet’s.

So, here are a few basics you’ll need to grasp about a gecko’s diet before adopting a gecko.

What do geckos eat as pets?

What you feed your gecko is going to depend on what kind of gecko you have, according to Dr. Alisa Rassin, owner and medical director at Exotic Animal Hospital of Philadelphia.

Leopard and African fat-tailed geckos

“Leopard [and African fat-tailed] geckos feed primarily on live, moving insect prey,” Dr. Rassin told The Dodo. “[Their] diet may consist of dubia roaches, silkworms, phoenix worms and other live insects.”

Dr. Rassin said that insects should be fed a high-quality diet for at least 24 hours before feeding them to your gecko — this is called “gut loading.”

“Insects should be gut loaded with either a commercial gut load product or a mix of leafy greens, such as endive, dandelions or romaine lettuce,” Dr. Rassin said. “Gut loading ultimately means that the prey insect is acting as a vehicle to pass on beneficial nutrients to your gecko. Food items should be gut loaded with calcium powder 24 hours before every feeding, and a supplementary vitamin should be used once a week.”

Geckos should also receive supplementation, both calcium and a multivitamin, which are sold in powders that can be dusted on your gecko’s food before eating.

Check out this calcium powder supplement with D3 on Amazon for $4

And this Fluker’s multivitamin powder from Chewy for $10

You can also purchase freeze-dried or dehydrated insects that have been pre-gut loaded, though your gecko’s natural hunting instincts won’t kick in during feeding time, which might be an issue — but each gecko is different!

Crested geckos

“In the wild and according to field studies, we learned that crested geckos are known to eat a variety of foods such as pollen aggregates, berries, various insects, fruits juice, remains of other lizards and other prey items,” Dr. Rassin said.

“In captivity, it's widely known that cresties can live solely on premix powder foods,” she continued. “However, it is absolutely appropriate and in my opinion necessary to have the mental stimulation with some live insects and fresh fruits.”

Dr. Rassin recommends offering your crested gecko dubia roaches, silkworms and occasional locusts/crickets. And for fruit, you can give him small quantities of mashed mango, pear, banana, grape, fig, apricot, strawberry, watermelon, dates, peach, plum, or blueberry.

Here are a few food options your gecko might enjoy: