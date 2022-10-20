What Can I Feed My Ferret?

Ferrets are pretty cool pets. They’re friendly, smart, super curious and fun to hang out with!

But when it comes to taking care of your new friend, you might be wondering — what do ferrets eat?

To find out what the best foods are to feed your ferret (and those to avoid), we reached out to Samantha Henson, a certified clinical pet nutritionist with Next Generation Pet Wellness, and Dr. Robert Fillman, a veterinarian at GeoZoo (and ferret parent!).

What do ferrets eat?

Well, for starters, ferrets are carnivores — or more specifically, obligate carnivores. This means that their diet should consist of at least 70 percent meat.

“Much like tigers, alligators and snakes, ferrets need meat to survive and cannot turn plant proteins into what their bodies need,” Henson told The Dodo. “They thrive on a diet of meat, bones, organs and digested plant matter.”

Your ferret’s meals should be high in protein, contain healthy fats, have a rich moisture content, and be low in carbohydrates and sugar.

“Many ferret pet parents feed a balanced raw diet; some opt for high-quality grain-free cat foods, and some choose to feed commercial ferret diets,” Henson said.

Before bringing your ferret home, it’s super important to talk with your veterinarian about what to feed your new friend, so you can find the best diet for him!

Best foods for your ferret

As a ferret parent himself, Dr. Fillman suggests these ferret food options:

And if you run out of ferret food, high-quality cat food is actually totally OK to give him.

“Cat food that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates is your best option,” Dr. Fillman told The Dodo. “In most cases, choose kitten food to feed your ferret to ensure that the components are gentle enough.”

And of course, fresh water should be available at all times.

Foods to avoid feeding your ferret

In general, it’s best to avoid giving your ferret any “people” food, especially snack food. Changing up your ferret’s diet can give him stomach issues, like diarrhea. Your ferret can also become overweight if he’s eating a lot of foods high in calories.

Examples of foods to avoid include:

Grains

Fruits and vegetables

Chocolate

Dairy

Bacon

Onions and garlic

Here’s to feeding your ferret protein-packed meals he’ll love so you can have lots of fun together!