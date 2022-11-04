The Dodo’s Pick and Paw of Approval badges show you all the pet products we love right now

The Dodo has a dedicated team of writers and editors obsessed with finding the best products for our pets. They’re experts in tracking down the best pet beds, the best dog food, the cat tree your kitten will fall in love with — and so much more.

That’s why we’re excited to share The Dodo’s Pick and Paw of Approval badges with you. These are the products, treats and gear we can’t stop telling our friends and family about. When you see these seals of approval, you’ll know the product has been thoughtfully vetted and chosen by our team at The Dodo.

You’ll find these badges on select products in our posts. Here’s a rundown of what they mean.

The Dodo’s Pick

Our editors select The Dodo’s Pick badge based on products we use on our own pets or new discoveries we’re excited to share with our readers. The Dodo’s Pick products for cats and dogs can be found in product roundups and articles that answer health questions to help readers become the best pet parents possible. Whether it’s the latest no-pull harness to hit the market or a vet-approved skin cream for hot spots, we’ve got you covered.