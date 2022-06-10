Does your cat watch you intently while you’re whipping yourself up some breakfast in the morning? When that happens, you might be wondering just how happy he is with his own morning meal.

Besides, what do cats like to eat for breakfast anyway?

We spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, to find out what you need to know about feeding your BFF in the morning.

Do cats need to eat breakfast?

Eating breakfast every day can be really good for your cat.

Giving your cat multiple, appropriately portioned meals throughout the day — as opposed to just one big one per day — is good for his energy levels.

“Having regular meals helps to keep their blood sugars constant and even to stop some of the begging at your table,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Bonk, one meal in the morning and one meal at night should be perfect for your pet.

What time should your cat’s breakfast be?

There’s no strict window of time when your cat should eat breakfast, but earlier can definitely be better.

“It’s typically best to feed them first thing, or they may start waking you up or bugging you until you do,” Dr. Bonk said.

Regardless of when you give your cat his first meal of the day, Dr. Bonk recommends spacing his meals 12 hours apart.

“If you feed them later in the evening, they can eat later in the morning,” Dr. Bonk said. “But be aware that cats are crepuscular, meaning they are awake during the early morning and later evening, so those make great times to feed them.”

What do cats like to eat for breakfast?

When it comes to what cats want for breakfast, they’d probably be pretty happy with any food they already love.

However, your cat’s ideal breakfast food might not necessarily be the best option. For example, your cat would be stoked to start his day with a bowl of his favorite treats, but it won’t provide him with a balanced diet that meets his nutritional needs.

Best breakfast foods to give your cat

If you’re trying to figure out the best breakfast foods to give your cat, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Stick to their normal food

In almost all cases, the best breakfast food for your cat is going to be the same stuff you give him for dinner.

“Feeding their diet of kibble or canned food will make a great breakfast meal for your kitty,” Dr. Bonk said.

Try this Purina One dry cat food from Chewy for $14.48

Or this Purina Pro Plan wet cat food from Chewy for $35.08

Plain, cooked eggs are OK sometimes

If you’re hoping to share a bit of your own breakfast, cats can actually eat eggs — as long as they’re fully cooked and unseasoned and you’re not feeding them daily.

“Plain eggs without added seasonings or milk are a good source of protein, and the egg whites are low in fat,” Dr. Bonk said.

You shouldn’t give your cat seasoned eggs, because you can accidentally feed your cat something that’s toxic to him, like garlic or onion.

If you do give your cat plain eggs, it’s super important to make sure they’re cooked all the way through, since eating raw eggs could lead to a food-borne illness like salmonella. Plus, uncooked egg whites contain a protein called avidin, which can cause a vitamin deficiency in cats.

And while plain, cooked eggs can be a nice, high-protein snack for your cat, that doesn’t mean you should be giving him eggs every day.

“Don’t make feeding your cat eggs a habit,” Dr. Bonk said.

If you give your cat plain, cooked eggs for breakfast every once in a while, keep in mind they should only make up 10 percent of his daily calories, since the yolks are high in fat.

Avoid other human breakfast foods

But when it comes to other human breakfast foods besides eggs, your cat should steer clear.

“Most breakfast meats are high in fat and can lead to not only weight gain but to a potentially serious condition called pancreatitis,” Dr. Bonk said. “Breakfast breads and cereal are high in carbohydrates and calories that can be detrimental to a cat’s weight and can cause problems as serious as diabetes.”

Even some fruits, like blueberries, can cause stomach problems, since they’re so high in sugar.

How much should your cat eat for breakfast?

How much your cat should eat for breakfast will depend on a couple things:

His recommended calorie intake

How many meals he eats in a day

“Whatever cat food you decide to give your cat, check the label to see what the recommended daily amount is,” Dr. Bonk said. “Divide that amount by the number of meals you want to feed, usually two, and then give your kitty that much for breakfast.”

In addition to the recommended amount of your cat’s food, you should also check with your vet to confirm how much your BFF should be eating in a day.

So the bottom line is, if you’re trying to figure out what cats like to eat for breakfast, there’s no need to get fancy — your best bet is actually the same food they eat for dinner.