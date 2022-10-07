What Should I Feed My Bearded Dragon?

So you’ve just adopted a bearded dragon, and he’s already your BFF. That’s totally not surprising because these reptiles are awesome. They’re super calm, curious about their humans (some even like to snuggle!) and — with proper care — can live for up to t10 to 15 years.

But when it comes to taking the best care of your new friend, there’s a lot to think about! Like what do bearded dragons eat, and what foods should you avoid giving your new friend?

We spoke to Dr. Sara Ochoa, a small- and exotic-animal veterinarian and consultant for DogLab, to learn more about bearded dragons and how you can be the best reptile parent ever.

What do bearded dragons eat?

Bearded dragons, or “beardies,” should be fed a diet of insects, worms, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits.

While 75 percent of their diet should consist of insects and worms, the other 25 percent can be made up of leafy greens, vegetables and limited fruits.

“There are a wide variety of foods that you can feed your bearded dragon,” Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo. “But first and foremost, it helps if you aren’t bothered by worms.”

These are all the insects and worms you can feed your bearded dragon, according to Dr. Ochoa:

Mealworms

Silkworms

Waxworms

Dubia roaches

Superworms

Small crickets

Ants and beetles

When it comes to feeding an insect or worm to your bearded dragon, a good rule of thumb is to never feed any items bigger than the distance between your pet’s eyes.

“Insects should also be gut loaded (fed nutritious foods that pass to your pet) and lightly dusted with calcium and vitamin D supplements to prevent metabolic bone disease,” Dr. Ochoa said. “Dust with a complete multivitamin no more than once a week.”

Vegetables your bearded dragon can eat

Vegetables can be chopped and mixed together and fed in a shallow bowl — so yes, you can make a salad for you and your bearded dragon at the same time for a super sweet bonding moment.

Here are some vegetables your beardie can eat safely:

Leafy greens (like mustard, dandelion, turnip, collards and kale)

Cabbage

Carrots

Pumpkin

Sweet potato

Fruits your bearded dragon can eat

Your bearded dragon should only be fed a small amount of fruit on a daily basis, as they are high in sugar.

Here are some fruits your beardie can eat safely:

Apples

Bananas

Blueberries

Peaches

Strawberries

Watermelon

Grapes

How often do I feed my bearded dragon?

It really depends on your bearded dragon’s age. Adult bearded dragons are generally fed at least once every 24 hours, while young bearded dragons require more protein and can eat three times per day. Babies can eat crickets constantly!

That being said, it’s best to talk to your veterinarian so they can tell you the right amount of food for your bearded dragon, as well as a diet plan to follow, since it really depends on his size.

Have fun feeding your bearded dragon. He may just give you a snuggle afterwards!