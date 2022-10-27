So What Are Bully Sticks Made Of, Anyway?

It’s pretty safe to assume that dogs love when it’s time for a treat. And as all pet parents know, there are a million kinds of dog treats out there to choose from (which can sometimes make finding the best snack for more picky pups a little challenging).

Bully sticks are one type of treat available to pet parents. But what are bully sticks made of, anyway?

To answer all your burning questions about why dogs love this snack, how healthy they are for your dog and how often you should offer this treat, we talked to Leah Feusse, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet.

What are bully sticks made of?

Brace yourself, friends — bully sticks are made from bull penises. For more appetizing details on the subject, read on.

“They’re a hard and durable chew that will not splinter like some toys or chews,” Feusse told The Dodo.

Health benefits of bully sticks

As treats go, bully sticks can be a healthy snack for your dog.

“They’re almost exclusively made of protein, with very little carbohydrate content and no fat,” Feusse said. “And they can be a great treat for obese dogs. Their calorie content ranges from 10–20 calories per inch.”

However, because of their high protein content, they shouldn’t be given to dogs with kidney disease or failure.

“Of note, bully sticks can be a choking hazard if swallowed in large pieces,” Feusse added. “Luckily, they do break down easily in the stomach and should not cause a GI obstruction like rawhide can.”

That being said, keeping an eye on your dog while he enjoys his bully stick is a good idea, just to play it safe.

How often should you give your dog a bully stick?

Bully sticks can cause gastrointestinal (GI) upset in some dogs.

“It’s recommended they only chew them 2–3 times per week,” Feusse said. “In general, you should monitor your pet’s intake and remember treats should not be more than 10 percent of your dog’s calorie intake.”

As an example, the average neutered adult dog weighing 50 pounds should have about 1,200 calories a day, according to Feusse — that means he should have no more than 120 calories from treats a day, or about 6–12 inches of bully stick.

We all know sharing is caring, but when it comes to bully sticks and dogs, he can enjoy this one all on his own.