Should I Give My Dog Wet Or Dry Food?

When it comes to dog food, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the options out there.

Picking a brand is tough enough, but making a decision between wet and dry dog food can feel even harder.

Is one healthier than the other? Is one tastier than the other? What should you really get your BFF (since you want to give him the best)?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B Vet, to answer all your burning questions about the debate of wet vs. dry dog food.

Wet vs. dry dog food: What’s the difference?

The main difference between wet and dry dog food is, obviously, the texture.

But aside from that, they’re actually pretty similar.

“Generally, for healthy dogs, one type is not better than the other,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo. “Dogs can be healthy by eating either wet or dry, or a combination of both. Many dogs eat kibble with wet food as a topper.”

But they each have some pros and cons.

Benefits of wet dog food

Since the texture of wet dog food is softer than dry dog food, it’s sometimes an easier option for pups with tooth trouble.

“Dogs with dental disease, such as missing teeth or having teeth pain, can benefit from eating wet food since chewing dry food (kibble) can be painful,” Dr. Bustamante said.

And it turns out that wet dog food is also really helpful for dogs with kidney issues.

“Pets with kidney disease can also benefit from receiving more hydration from wet food,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

It’s also a favorite among picky pups.

“Wet dog food generally comes in two options, pate or stew,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Picky eaters usually love eating the stew-style wet food since it looks more like human food.”

Wet dog food also comes in handy when you’re trying to give your dog medicine, because it’s easier to hide a pill in something mushy or soupy than in a pile of kibble.

(After all, nothing is more frustrating than watching your dog meticulously pick out every piece of kibble, but leave only the pill behind.)

And if you’re trying to be conscious of your dog’s calorie intake, wet food is the way to go.

“Wet food is lower in calories per volume due to the high water content,” Dr. Bustamante explained. “Dogs can eat a large portion of wet food that provides the same amount of calories than a smaller portion of kibble.”

Some pet parents might be worried that wet dog food is going to give their pup the runs, but that’s actually not the case.

“A very common misconception is that dogs will have soft stool if they eat canned food,” Dr. Bustamante said. “That’s not true. Dogs that eat exclusively canned food can have healthy, firm feces.”

Downsides to wet dog food

While there are a bunch of great things about wet dog food, it’s not without its (minor) flaws.

“Generally wet food is logistically more difficult for owners to store and feed since it has to be refrigerated after the can is opened,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Feeding wet food is much messier compared to dry food.”

Plus, it might not be the best option if you’re on a budget.

“Wet food is usually more expensive since it has more water content and less calories per volume,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

Benefits of dry dog food

A lot of pet parents like dry food because of the convenience.

“Dry food can be logistically easier to store, handle, and measure,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Less packaging is needed with kibble; therefore, it is more eco-friendly since there is less waste. Less packaging also makes kibble less expensive.”

There are also a variety of kibble sizes, which is helpful as your dog is growing up.

Dry dog food can even help with your pup’s sweet smile.

“There are special dental diets that can help prevent tartar buildup,” Dr. Bustamante explained. (However, dry dog food is not a replacement for actually brushing your dog’s teeth.)

Downsides to dry dog food

There are so many wonderful things about dry dog food, but there are a couple of cons, too.

“Generally dry food is higher in carbohydrates than wet food,” Dr. Bustamante said. “But these details have to be compared between each individual brand/recipe.”

And if your pup is a picky eater, the dry stuff might not go over so well.

“Many dogs do not find dry kibble as appealing as wet food,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

Wet vs. dry dog food: the similarities

Wet and dry dog food have the same standards they need to meet when it comes to quality and nutrients.

“In general, both wet and dry dog food are equally healthy for pets,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Often the same recipe comes available in wet and dry form.”

What to look for in your dog’s food

“In general I recommend feeding your pet a commercial dog diet that is cooked and contains grains,” Dr. Bustamante said.

You should also look for food from companies that are serious about testing their food and making sure the quality is up to par.

“I recommend feeding a diet made by reputable companies that employ full-time veterinarians/nutritionists and that make recipes based on science,” Dr. Bustamante explained.

It makes sense that you’d want vets in on the food-making process, since they know what’s actually good for your pup.

Your own vet might also recommend specific ingredients or even brands, especially if your dog needs to be on a special diet for things like weight management, urinary tract issues or a sensitive stomach.

What to watch out for in your dog’s food

Since Dr. Bustamante recommends food with grains in it, you should probably (in most cases, anyway) avoid food that’s grain-free.

There’s a suspected link between grain-free dog food and heart disease in dogs, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

Vet-recommended wet and dry dog food

“I trust companies that have very high quality control protocols and rigorous scientific testing,” Dr. Bustamante said.

Dr. Bustamante specifically recommends brands like:

Royal Canin

Hill’s Science Diet

Purina Pro Plan

Natural Balance (which is what she feeds her own dog)

Nutro

All of these brands have both wet and dry dog food options. Check them out below.