6 Weighted Dog Bowls Your Pup Can't Flip Over

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Mealtime with an excited dog can get totally out of control.

Or what about pups who love picking up their filled water bowls and prancing around the house?

To help keep your dog’s bowls where they belong, you can try weighted dog bowls (aka bowls that are heavier than the typical ones). They’ve become super popular recently — and dog parents everywhere are loving them.

If your goal is to stop your dog from flipping over her bowl, these are some of the best weighted dog bowls that’ll keep your dog (and your kitchen) as clean as possible — and they look good, too!