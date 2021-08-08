Makeup That Won't Come Off When Your Dog Attacks You With Kisses

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Let’s be real: If your makeup can withstand wet, messy dog licks and kisses, it’s a keeper.

If you own a dog or are around them often enough, you know they love to go for the mouth and eyes — which can ruin a good lipstick and cat eye after putting in the effort.

Luckily, there are a bunch of waterproof and smudge-proof makeup options that should last all day — even if a dog decides to show you some love in the only way he knows how.