Makeup That Won't Come Off When Your Dog Attacks You With Kisses
Looking flawless through slobber and tongue baths 💅
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Let’s be real: If your makeup can withstand wet, messy dog licks and kisses, it’s a keeper.
If you own a dog or are around them often enough, you know they love to go for the mouth and eyes — which can ruin a good lipstick and cat eye after putting in the effort.
Luckily, there are a bunch of waterproof and smudge-proof makeup options that should last all day — even if a dog decides to show you some love in the only way he knows how.
It’s made with a waterproof formula, so dog drool shouldn’t be an issue.
Here’s a drugstore option in case you’re on a budget or aren’t the biggest fan of foundation sticks.
Your dog always goes right for the mouth, so here’s a lip stain that’s built to last.
If you prefer a lipstick over a stain, you can’t beat this drugstore price.
This has a lip stain that won’t transfer and an oil treatment that plumps. Yes, please!
This will give you a nice, sun-kissed glow and stay on your face no matter what.
For those of you who prefer liquid bronzer.
This waterproof blush should hold up against the wettest of puppy kisses.
To protect your perfect wing from any slobbery tongue.
One end has a tinier tip for even more precision to create a look that lasts all day.
Because sometimes you’re feeling gel liner and sometimes you might want to go with a liquid look.
If you close your eyes when your dog attacks you with kisses, you know she’ll end up licking your lids. This glide-on shadow should hold up.
This liquid concealer is waterproof, so it should survive some serious slobber.
In case cream concealer is more your style.
Here’s a stick option, too.
When it comes to sloppy dog kisses, waterproof is always a must.
If you’d rather go for a drugstore option, this is for you.
Primer’s all about making your makeup last longer, which will definitely help after some smooches from your favorite dog.
Using both the cream and the powder should keep your contour from budging.
Waterproof lip liner is great for a dramatic pout that’ll stick around even after a dog plants a wet one on you.
This setting powder should help keep your makeup on your face and off your dog’s.
Here’s an option in case you prefer setting spray instead.