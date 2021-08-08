Makeup That Won't Come Off When Your Dog Attacks You With Kisses

Looking flawless through slobber and tongue baths 💅

By Sam Howell

Published on 8/8/2021

waterproof smudge proof makeup

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Let’s be real: If your makeup can withstand wet, messy dog licks and kisses, it’s a keeper.

If you own a dog or are around them often enough, you know they love to go for the mouth and eyes — which can ruin a good lipstick and cat eye after putting in the effort.

Luckily, there are a bunch of waterproof and smudge-proof makeup options that should last all day — even if a dog decides to show you some love in the only way he knows how.

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
$46
It’s made with a waterproof formula, so dog drool shouldn’t be an issue.
NYX Cosmetics Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop 24-HR Full Coverage Matte Foundation
NYX Cosmetics Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop 24-HR Full Coverage Matte Foundation
$15
Here’s a drugstore option in case you’re on a budget or aren’t the biggest fan of foundation sticks.
Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain
Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain
$27
Your dog always goes right for the mouth, so here’s a lip stain that’s built to last.
NYX Cosmetics Full Throttle Lipstick
NYX Cosmetics Full Throttle Lipstick
$8
If you prefer a lipstick over a stain, you can’t beat this drugstore price.
PÜR 4-In-1 Lip Duo
PÜR 4-In-1 Lip Duo
$20
This has a lip stain that won’t transfer and an oil treatment that plumps. Yes, please!
100% Pure Cocoa Pigmented Bronzer
100% Pure Cocoa Pigmented Bronzer
$38
This will give you a nice, sun-kissed glow and stay on your face no matter what.
BareMinerals BAREPRO Glow Liquid Bronzer
BareMinerals BAREPRO Glow Liquid Bronzer
$29
For those of you who prefer liquid bronzer.
Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Water Resistant Blush
Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Water Resistant Blush
$13
This waterproof blush should hold up against the wettest of puppy kisses.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22
To protect your perfect wing from any slobbery tongue.
Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$28
One end has a tinier tip for even more precision to create a look that lasts all day.
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
$24
Because sometimes you’re feeling gel liner and sometimes you might want to go with a liquid look.
Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Eyeshadow Stick in Glacier Bay
Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Eyeshadow Stick in Glacier Bay
$27
If you close your eyes when your dog attacks you with kisses, you know she’ll end up licking your lids. This glide-on shadow should hold up.
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer
$29
This liquid concealer is waterproof, so it should survive some serious slobber.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
$26
When it comes to sloppy dog kisses, waterproof is always a must.
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
$10
If you’d rather go for a drugstore option, this is for you.
Tatcha Silk Canvas Protective Face Primer
Tatcha Silk Canvas Protective Face Primer
$52
Primer’s all about making your makeup last longer, which will definitely help after some smooches from your favorite dog.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter Contour & Highlight Palette
Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter Contour & Highlight Palette
$34
$45
Using both the cream and the powder should keep your contour from budging.
Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Lip Definer
Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Lip Definer
$9
$18
Waterproof lip liner is great for a dramatic pout that’ll stick around even after a dog plants a wet one on you.
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder
$46
This setting powder should help keep your makeup on your face and off your dog’s.
Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray
$33
Here’s an option in case you prefer setting spray instead.