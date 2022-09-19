Your Dog Will Drool Over Walmart’s Pet Lover’s Box With The Dodo

The Dodo has huge news! We just released our very first pet collection in collaboration with Walmart, and you and your dog can get some of our favorite toys, treats and accessories from the collection delivered right to your door by signing up for the limited-edition Walmart Pet Lovers’ Box with The Dodo.

Walmart’s Pet Lovers’ Box with The Dodo is the pet gift box to end all pet gift boxes. Each month you buy a box, you and your BFF will be treated to so many fun and useful dog items and surprises — and the first-ever Walmart Pet Lovers’ Box with The Dodo will be curated in October, so obviously it’ll be filled with Halloween-themed tricks and treats!

Your pet can get in the spooky spirit with so many ghostly goodies, including a Halloween-themed bandana — hint: there are definitely spider web, bat and bone designs involved — plus ghoulishly good hand-decorated dog biscuits from gourmet treat company Wüfers.

Walmart will curate each Pet Lovers’ Box with up to eight new items for dogs each month ranging in price from $5 to $20, and each box costs $19.99.

Every item within the Pet Lovers’ Box is available for individual purchase except for the monthly bandanas, which are totally exclusive and specially designed to go along with each month’s theme — after October, you can sign up for two more seasonally themed boxes to arrive in November and December! So if you’re a bandana fan, you don’t want to miss out on the exclusive monthly designs.

Sign up for Walmart’s Pet Lovers’ Box with The Dodo here to make sure you’ll get October’s Halloweeny goodness delivered to your doorstep and grab your first box for just $19.99.

Once your dog opens his first Pet Lover’s Box, he’ll be begging for more!