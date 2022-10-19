My Dog Is Obsessed With Walmart’s Pet Lovers’ Box With The Dodo

Two of my dog’s favorite things are treats (obviously) and running to the door whenever he hears a package being dropped off.

Now, imagine his excitement when a gift that combined both of those things arrived at our doorstep — the Walmart’s Pet Lovers’ Box with The Dodo. In this new collaboration between Walmart and The Dodo, a curated box of up to eight new items for your dog (including toys, treats and accessories) arrives each month. Each item ranges in price from $5 to $20 and the box itself costs $19.97 (as in, that’s a good deal!).

You can purchase one limited-edition gift box for your dog, or a three-month limited edition supply (October through December). Not surprisingly, the October box is Halloween-themed and filled with lots of spooky (and yummy!) contents.

While my dog sniffed and sniffed at the box, I took note of how Walmart personalized the top of the package with his name on it. Nice touch!