New Video Game Helps Aging Dogs Stay Active

Think video games are just for humans? Think again. Your dog may be able to get in on the action soon, too. Joipaw, a start-up company in Hong Kong, is creating a series of video games designed to give your dog cognitive stimulation, help with separation anxiety and prevent canine cognitive dysfunction, or doggy dementia. The touchscreen games (controlled by your dog’s nose!) include one similar to “whack-a-mole” and a counting test in which the dog chooses which side of the screen has more bubbles.

While the games are still in the prototype phase, the goal is pretty impressive, right? Dersim Advar, cofounder of Joipaw, was inspired to create video games for dogs after his own dog, Kawet, began experiencing separation anxiety. “We simply didn't find a solution that could keep our dog busy and stimulated when we couldn't take care of him, and we felt very guilty of having to say no when he wanted to play because we had work,” Advar told Daily Mail. After reading a study where elderly dogs played games on a touchscreen to help prevent cognitive decline, Advar decided to create his own dog video game — and keep his dog busy and stimulated at the same time. The result is a mental workout that can last up to half an hour.