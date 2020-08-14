What You Should Feed Your New Puppy, According To A Vet

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Getting a new puppy is super exciting, but it also comes with a lot of important decisions. You need to pick the right toys, bedding and crate — but one of the most important decisions is what to feed your new family member.



With so many puppy foods on the market, it can be overwhelming to pick the right one. So we spoke with Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to get some recommendations.



She said that you should always make sure to buy the breed formula that’s appropriate for the type of puppy you’re getting, since they’ll differ based on your puppy’s nutritional needs.



“Most of these foods are available in regular, large breed and small breed formulations,” Dr. Satchu told The Dodo. The breed formulas correlate to the size a puppy is expected to be as an adult.



“Large breed formulas are most appropriate for large and giant breed puppies, expected to weigh over about 60 to 75 pounds as an adult,” Dr. Satchu said. “Small breed formulas are most appropriate for toy and small breed puppies, expected to weigh under 20 pounds as an adult.”



For anything in between, you should go with a regular formulation.



Here are the puppy foods Dr. Satchu recommends:

Purina Pro Plan Puppy Formula