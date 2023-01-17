Surprise Your Valentine With One Of These Adorable Stuffed Animals
Cozy picks for your loved ones ❤️
Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone?
It doesn’t get more classic than a Valentine's stuffed animal. Whether you’re shopping for a child, BFF or significant other, who can resist snuggling up with a soft and adorable stuffed animal? (Bonus points if it has a sweet saying on it or it happens to be your valentine’s favorite animal).
So, if the one you’re shopping for is an animal lover, we’ve rounded up some pretty adorable Valentine’s stuffed animals for you to consider this Valentine’s Day. And if this is a romantic gesture, you can’t go wrong by adding some flowers and a box of chocolates!
12 Valentine’s stuffed animals for loved ones this February
Does it get cuter than this little bumblebee, especially with its “bee mine” message?
Handmade with love, this little mouse couple snuggling together is super sweet. Comes in a variety of colors, too.
We love that this adorable sheepdog comes with his own sparkly heart headband accessory (which your loved one can wear, too)!
There’s something about the image of giving an enormous teddy bear to someone that’s just so hilarious and fun. Just make sure you get a video or photo of their reaction when you present this Valentine’s stuffed animal!
Is there any better way to tell someone that they’re your lobster than with a super cute lobster stuffed animal that they can keep forever? Especially if you’re ready to say those three little words.
Skunks are super adorable animals, and this skunk plushie makes the perfect romantic gesture when love is in the air.
Sure, a plush dog stuffed animal is pretty adorable, but add him holding a rose in his mouth and he’s even cuter. (Bonus points if you give your special someone actual roses, too!).
What’s better than one hedgehog holding a heart on Valentine’s Day? Two hedgehogs! We love the sweet sentiment here.
Anytime you can personalize a gift with the recipient’s name on it, the gift just becomes that much more special. These bears look so soft!
Those who love the beach and magic of our underwater animals will appreciate this sweet gesture (and its message).
If your special someone loves sloths (and who doesn’t?), then this gift couldn’t be more perfect.
In a long-distance relationship? This message says it all.
Whichever one you choose, we see lots of snuggling in your future. Happy Valentine’s Day!