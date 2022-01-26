The Cutest Valentine’s Dog Toys To Show Your Pup Your Love Her
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show everyone in your life how much you care, and that includes your dog.
As a dog parent, you’ll definitely want to get your pup something special to celebrate.
The Dodo found 10 of the cutest Valentine’s dog toys to show your pup how much you love her.
This pink bear is great for tough chewers. It’s cross-stitched for durability and has an extra layer of material to make it difficult to tear apart. There’s no stuffing, so if your dog does manage to tear it up, it won’t make a mess. The bear also has special noisemakers that squeak when your pup shakes the toy.
This pink printed jellyfish toy is filled with stuffing and made of soft fabric that’s perfect for cuddling. Plus, it has a squeaker inside that’ll keep your pup excited and playing for hours. One Amazon reviewer said, “My dog absolutely loves this toy. It's the perfect size for her since she is just a puppy. She loves it, and the squeaker inside keeps her attention really well.”
Get your dog this stuffed bone if it’s her first Valentine’s Day (or her first one with you). The bone says, “My First Valentine’s” and has a fun red bow and kisses on it. It’s plush and has a built-in squeaker that your pup will love playing with.
Nothing quite says Valentine’s Day like chocolate-covered strawberries. Since dogs can’t eat chocolate, these chocolate strawberries are safe for your pup to chew on because they’re made of latex. They have a squeaker inside and are perfect for chewing and fetching.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this pack of three “cocktails.” The toys are filled with an empty water bottle to give them a fun crunchy texture that dogs love, and they come with an extra bottle to refill them if they need more crunch.
This rope toy looks just like a heart with Cupid’s bow through it. The plush squeaky heart is made of soft corduroy, and it slides on the rope while you play tug-of-war.
This Valentine’s heart-shaped ice cream cone toy’s awesome for playing fetch with your pup. It’s plush and includes a squeaker, so your dog will love cuddling and playing with it.
Tell your pup you choose her with this Valentine’s bone that says, “I Chews You.” The red plush bone has a fun striped border and includes a squeaker to keep your dog entertained. One reviewer said, “Coveted by all. Bought this for a new puppy, but all my dogs love it.”
This adorable plush Valentine’s heart says, “I Woof You.” It’s light pink with red letters and hearts and is crinkly to get your pup’s attention.
Get your dog roses for Valentine’s Day — a rose rope toy, to be exact. This rope toy has a plush rose on one end and a rope loop on the other that’s perfect for playing tug-of-war with your pup.