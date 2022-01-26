The Cutest Valentine’s Dog Toys To Show Your Pup Your Love Her

For your fave valentine 💖

By Lauren Taylor

Published on 1/26/2022 at 5:46 PM

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show everyone in your life how much you care, and that includes your dog.

As a dog parent, you’ll definitely want to get your pup something special to celebrate.

The Dodo found 10 of the cutest Valentine’s dog toys to show your pup how much you love her.

ZippyPaws - Jigglerz Valentine’s Day Tough No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy with Crinkle Head and Tail  - Pink Bear
$10

This pink bear is great for tough chewers. It’s cross-stitched for durability and has an extra layer of material to make it difficult to tear apart. There’s no stuffing, so if your dog does manage to tear it up, it won’t make a mess. The bear also has special noisemakers that squeak when your pup shakes the toy.

ZippyPaws - Floppy Jelly Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Pink
$10

This pink printed jellyfish toy is filled with stuffing and made of soft fabric that’s perfect for cuddling. Plus, it has a squeaker inside that’ll keep your pup excited and playing for hours. One Amazon reviewer said, “My dog absolutely loves this toy. It's the perfect size for her since she is just a puppy. She loves it, and the squeaker inside keeps her attention really well.”

FRISCO Valentine My First Valentine's Bone Reversible Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
$11

Get your dog this stuffed bone if it’s her first Valentine’s Day (or her first one with you). The bone says, “My First Valentine’s” and has a fun red bow and kisses on it. It’s plush and has a built-in squeaker that your pup will love playing with. 

FRISCO Valentine Chocolate Covered Strawberries Latex Squeaky Dog Toy, 2 count
$10

Nothing quite says Valentine’s Day like chocolate-covered strawberries. Since dogs can’t eat chocolate, these chocolate strawberries are safe for your pup to chew on because they’re made of latex. They have a squeaker inside and are perfect for chewing and fetching.

Zippy Paws - Happy Hour Crusherz Drink Themed Crunchy Water Bottle Dog Toy - Wine
$16

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this pack of three “cocktails.” The toys are filled with an empty water bottle to give them a fun crunchy texture that dogs love, and they come with an extra bottle to refill them if they need more crunch. 

Valentines Day Heart with Rope Arrow Dog Toy
$5

This rope toy looks just like a heart with Cupid’s bow through it. The plush squeaky heart is made of soft corduroy, and it slides on the rope while you play tug-of-war. 

FRISCO Valentine Ice Cream Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
$10

This Valentine’s heart-shaped ice cream cone toy’s awesome for playing fetch with your pup. It’s plush and includes a squeaker, so your dog will love cuddling and playing with it.

Top Paw® Valentine's Day "I Chews You" Bone Dog Toy - Plush, Squeaker
$4

Tell your pup you choose her with this Valentine’s bone that says, “I Chews You.” The red plush bone has a fun striped border and includes a squeaker to keep your dog entertained. One reviewer said, “Coveted by all. Bought this for a new puppy, but all my dogs love it.”

YOULY Plush Pink Heart Dog Toy
$5

This adorable plush Valentine’s heart says, “I Woof You.” It’s light pink with red letters and hearts and is crinkly to get your pup’s attention.

YOULY Valentine's Day Rose Rope Dog Toy
$10

Get your dog roses for Valentine’s Day — a rose rope toy, to be exact. This rope toy has a plush rose on one end and a rope loop on the other that’s perfect for playing tug-of-war with your pup.