7 Valentine Dog Sweaters For The Love Of Your Life

Whether you’re single or in a relationship this Valentine’s Day, there’s no denying that your pup is the love of your life. And what better way to celebrate this love-filled holiday than with some fun and festive Valentine dog sweaters?
We rounded up a bunch that we absolutely adore to help you find the perfect one for your BFF to rock this February.
Our favorite Valentine dog sweaters
This sweater is available in five different Valentine’s Day-themed designs — candy hearts, navy with red hearts, stripes, blush camo, heart with stripes and ivory — in case you’re looking for more stylish options than just a standard red or pink look. You can also personalize it with your pup’s name for that unique touch.
This hoodie is a great choice for anyone who’s obsessed with their dog. This pullover has the sweetest statement, cute hearts and a festive red color with a pink trim. What more could you need?
This soft, stretchy, cream-colored sweater has pale pink and red hearts. So, this design is fun for February and can still be worn year-round. And with about 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s a proven hit with other pet parents. (It’s also got a leash hole so your pup can wear it over his harness when it’s time for a walk.)
We’ve all seen those candy hearts that say “Will you be mine?” on them. And this shirt perfectly captures Yoda’s take on the Valentine’s Day staple. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll love dressing your pup up in this cute pullover.
If you’re looking for a traditional design, this is it. This red sweater’s got a white heart right on the back, making it the perfect simple statement piece for your pup to rock this Valentine’s Day.
A black sweatshirt might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Valentine’s Day apparel, but it’s a great choice if you aren’t feeling the typical red, white and pink color scheme. It’s got a sweet “Happy Valentine’s Day” message stitched on the back in the shape of a heart, so it’s still fun and festive.
Your dog will look so pretty in pink, thanks to this adorable sweater. The two-toned hot pink and pale pink design is both simple and fun, while the heart captures the spirit of the holiday. It’s also got a leash hole on the back under the turtleneck for your pup’s harness.
Now that you’ve found the perfect Valentine dog sweater, you and the love of your life can celebrate in style.