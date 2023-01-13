7 Valentine Dog Sweaters For The Love Of Your Life

A sweater for your sweetheart 💕

By Sam Howell

Published on 1/13/2023 at 3:32 PM

valentines day dog sweaters

Whether you’re single or in a relationship this Valentine’s Day, there’s no denying that your pup is the love of your life. And what better way to celebrate this love-filled holiday than with some fun and festive Valentine dog sweaters?

We rounded up a bunch that we absolutely adore to help you find the perfect one for your BFF to rock this February.

Our favorite Valentine dog sweaters

Here are some Valentine’s Day sweaters for dogs that we love.

A sweater with so many festive styles: Mark & Graham Love Knit Dog Sweater Close DecreaseIncreasePinterestFacebookTwitterInstagram
A sweater with so many festive styles: Mark & Graham Love Knit Dog Sweater Close DecreaseIncreasePinterestFacebookTwitterInstagram
$49

This sweater is available in five different Valentine’s Day-themed designs — candy hearts, navy with red hearts, stripes, blush camo, heart with stripes and ivory — in case you’re looking for more stylish options than just a standard red or pink look. You can also personalize it with your pup’s name for that unique touch.

This perfect statement hoodie: Wagatude Mommy's Little Valentine Heart Dog Hoodie
This perfect statement hoodie: Wagatude Mommy's Little Valentine Heart Dog Hoodie
$10

This hoodie is a great choice for anyone who’s obsessed with their dog. This pullover has the sweetest statement, cute hearts and a festive red color with a pink trim. What more could you need?

A pretty turtleneck: Kyeese Valentine’s Day Dog Sweater
A pretty turtleneck: Kyeese Valentine’s Day Dog Sweater
$15

This soft, stretchy, cream-colored sweater has pale pink and red hearts. So, this design is fun for February and can still be worn year-round. And with about 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s a proven hit with other pet parents. (It’s also got a leash hole so your pup can wear it over his harness when it’s time for a walk.)

The one Star Wars fans will love: Star Wars Yoda "Mine Will You Be" Dog Shirt
The one Star Wars fans will love: Star Wars Yoda "Mine Will You Be" Dog Shirt
$14

We’ve all seen those candy hearts that say “Will you be mine?” on them. And this shirt perfectly captures Yoda’s take on the Valentine’s Day staple. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll love dressing your pup up in this cute pullover.

A simple heart sweater: CHBORCHICEN Pet Dog Sweaters
A simple heart sweater: CHBORCHICEN Pet Dog Sweaters
$9
$15

If you’re looking for a traditional design, this is it. This red sweater’s got a white heart right on the back, making it the perfect simple statement piece for your pup to rock this Valentine’s Day.

This to-the-point hoodie: Careform Heart Happy Valentines Day Pet Hoodie
This to-the-point hoodie: Careform Heart Happy Valentines Day Pet Hoodie
$15

A black sweatshirt might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Valentine’s Day apparel, but it’s a great choice if you aren’t feeling the typical red, white and pink color scheme. It’s got a sweet “Happy Valentine’s Day” message stitched on the back in the shape of a heart, so it’s still fun and festive.

A two-toned pink look: cyeollo Valentine’s Day Dog Sweater
A two-toned pink look: cyeollo Valentine’s Day Dog Sweater
$15

Your dog will look so pretty in pink, thanks to this adorable sweater. The two-toned hot pink and pale pink design is both simple and fun, while the heart captures the spirit of the holiday. It’s also got a leash hole on the back under the turtleneck for your pup’s harness.

Now that you’ve found the perfect Valentine dog sweater, you and the love of your life can celebrate in style.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Links are updated when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Top-Rated Products For The Ultimate Dog Spa Day

Top-Rated Products For The Ultimate Dog Spa Day