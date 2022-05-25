150+ Unique Dog Names For Your Very Special Pup

Your dog’s one of a kind, so you want his name to be just as unique as he is.

But it can be hard coming up with a good dog name you haven’t already heard a million times — one that’ll make your friends say, “Wow! That’s such a great name.”

That’s why The Dodo rounded up over 150 unique dog names for you to choose from. No matter your dog’s size or breed, you should find something on this list that feels like it’s just for him.

Unique boy dog names

If you feel like those typical boy dog names are a tad overdone, here are some unique options.

Arwen

Beckett

Bill

Dennis

Klaus

Preston

Rowan

Seymour

Stuart

Breck

Edgar

Finnegan

Midas

Robbie

Tino

Trevor

Vincent

Boris

Skylar

Gibson

Doug

George

Walter

Unique girl dog names

These names are as special as your girl pup.

Midge

Priscilla

Zia

Minerva

Meg

Brooklyn

Hera

Rita

Leela

Jewel

Jolene

Mavis

Dorothy

Gina

Kacey

Keira

Linda

Lucille

JoJo

Lulu

Unique cute dog names

Looking for something sweet and adorable for your pup? These names are all that and pretty original.

Skip

Tessie

Bobbi

Joie

Brinkley

Posey

Melody

Mitzi

Indi

Shelly

Trip

Tippy

Patch

Tuck

Timmy

Nana

Scooby

Unique black dog names

There are a million black dogs named Shadow — and to be fair, that’s a great name — but these less common options work just as well.

Ash

Moon

Rocket

Valkyrie

Rock

Darth Vader

Raven

Smudge

Midnight

Flint

Graphite

Cadillac

Onyx

Soot

Slate

Charcoal

Orion

Sparky

Vamp

Unique white dog names

There are so many names for white dogs that you might not have thought of but are so fitting.

Aspen

Socks

Blanche

Cotton

Marshmallow

Opal

Pearl

Yeti

Cloud

Powder

Snowflake

Alaska

Ivory

Milky

Charmin

Dove

Bones

Jon Snow

Unique small dog names

Here are some unique small dog names for your little guy.

Cricket

Tinker

Bullet

Piglet

Dot

Acorn

Blink

Neutron

Doodle

Teddy

Petal

Beatrice

Blossom

Boots

Leaf

Pip

Pebble

Turtle

Wink

Rookie

Unique big dog names

These unique big dog names are great for pups who are larger than life.

Crash

Blaze

Timber

Balto

Hagrid

Governor

Yukon

Clifford

Bertha

Chopper

Crush

Dino

Kane

Kodiak

Unique food names for dogs

To satisfy your inner foodie, here are some unique food-inspired dog names.

Chai

Buckwheat

Arugula

Cantaloupe

Chive

Radicchio

Rhubarb

Watercress

Salmonberry

Wintergreen

Blintz

Pastry

Scone

Cheerio

Bean

Snacks

Cauliflower

Coconut

Mushroom

Boba

Gumball

Rolo

Gravy

Mayo

Toast

Brie

Cream Puff

Anise

Don’t want to pick just any name for your dog? Well now you have a massive list of unique options to choose from.

Didn’t find a name you liked? Check out some of our other ideas for dog names: