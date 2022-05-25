150+ Unique Dog Names For Your Very Special Pup
These unique dog names are so fun ✨
Your dog’s one of a kind, so you want his name to be just as unique as he is.
But it can be hard coming up with a good dog name you haven’t already heard a million times — one that’ll make your friends say, “Wow! That’s such a great name.”
That’s why The Dodo rounded up over 150 unique dog names for you to choose from. No matter your dog’s size or breed, you should find something on this list that feels like it’s just for him.
Unique boy dog names
If you feel like those typical boy dog names are a tad overdone, here are some unique options.
- Arwen
- Beckett
- Bill
- Dennis
- Klaus
- Preston
- Rowan
- Seymour
- Stuart
- Breck
- Edgar
- Finnegan
- Midas
- Robbie
- Tino
- Trevor
- Vincent
- Boris
- Skylar
- Gibson
- Doug
- George
- Walter
Unique girl dog names
These names are as special as your girl pup.
- Midge
- Priscilla
- Zia
- Minerva
- Meg
- Brooklyn
- Hera
- Rita
- Leela
- Jewel
- Jolene
- Mavis
- Dorothy
- Gina
- Kacey
- Keira
- Linda
- Lucille
- JoJo
- Lulu
Unique cute dog names
Looking for something sweet and adorable for your pup? These names are all that and pretty original.
- Skip
- Tessie
- Bobbi
- Joie
- Brinkley
- Posey
- Melody
- Mitzi
- Indi
- Shelly
- Trip
- Tippy
- Patch
- Tuck
- Timmy
- Nana
- Scooby
Unique black dog names
There are a million black dogs named Shadow — and to be fair, that’s a great name — but these less common options work just as well.
- Ash
- Moon
- Rocket
- Valkyrie
- Rock
- Darth Vader
- Raven
- Smudge
- Midnight
- Flint
- Graphite
- Cadillac
- Onyx
- Soot
- Slate
- Charcoal
- Orion
- Sparky
- Vamp
Unique white dog names
There are so many names for white dogs that you might not have thought of but are so fitting.
- Aspen
- Socks
- Blanche
- Cotton
- Marshmallow
- Opal
- Pearl
- Yeti
- Cloud
- Powder
- Snowflake
- Alaska
- Ivory
- Milky
- Charmin
- Dove
- Bones
- Jon Snow
Unique small dog names
Here are some unique small dog names for your little guy.
- Cricket
- Tinker
- Bullet
- Piglet
- Dot
- Acorn
- Blink
- Neutron
- Doodle
- Teddy
- Petal
- Beatrice
- Blossom
- Boots
- Leaf
- Pip
- Pebble
- Turtle
- Wink
- Rookie
Unique big dog names
These unique big dog names are great for pups who are larger than life.
- Crash
- Blaze
- Timber
- Balto
- Hagrid
- Governor
- Yukon
- Clifford
- Bertha
- Chopper
- Crush
- Dino
- Kane
- Kodiak
Unique food names for dogs
To satisfy your inner foodie, here are some unique food-inspired dog names.
- Chai
- Buckwheat
- Arugula
- Cantaloupe
- Chive
- Radicchio
- Rhubarb
- Watercress
- Salmonberry
- Wintergreen
- Blintz
- Pastry
- Scone
- Cheerio
- Bean
- Snacks
- Cauliflower
- Coconut
- Mushroom
- Boba
- Gumball
- Rolo
- Gravy
- Mayo
- Toast
- Brie
- Cream Puff
- Anise
Don’t want to pick just any name for your dog? Well now you have a massive list of unique options to choose from.
