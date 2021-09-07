12 Cat Trees That Aren't Totally Boring

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Are you searching for a cat tree, but are less than impressed with what you’ve seen so far? Pages after pages of cat trees, and they all look the same!

There are actually a ton of super unique cat trees that’ll compliment your (and your cat’s) personal style. You just need to know where to look.

The Dodo did some digging and came up with a list of cat trees that are far from the ordinary, so you don’t have to waste your money on something totally boring — and you can keep your cat happy without sacrificing your aesthetic!