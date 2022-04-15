210+ Unique Cat Names For Every Personality

Your one-of-a-kind cat deserves a name as unique as she is.

These names aren’t your typical run-of-the-mill names (although, we love those classics, too!). Instead, we got extra creative with these names that really reflect just how special your bestie is.

Here are some of our favorite unique cat names.

Cat names inspired by the solar system

If the mystery of the galaxy is something that lights you up, these names should get those cosmic juices flowing.

Apollo

Asteroid

Black Hole

Comet

Constellation

Cosmic

Earth

Eclipse

Galaxy

Halo

Juno

Jupiter

Luna

Mars

Mercury

Meteor

Milky Way

Moon

Neptune

Nova

Pluto

Rocket

Saturn

Stars

Uranus

Venus

Zodiac

Cat names inspired by nature

If you’re obsessed with rivers, mountains and everything in between, these names are for you.

Aqua

Autumn

Avalanche

Canyon

Clay

Cloud

Coral

Creek

Earthquake

Flower

Foggy

Hurricane

Ivy

Jade

Juniper

Lake

Meadow

Misty

Mountain

Ocean

Pebble

Rain

River

Sandy

Sea

Sequoia

Sky

Snowball

Snowtop

Stone

Storm

Tornado

Tsunami

Willow

Wind

Winter

Cat names inspired by places

Do you feel the pull of wanderlust? These names will inspire you to not only give your cat a perfect name, but also to add some new destinations to your travel bucket list.

Alaska

Amalfi

Aspen

Athens

Atlas

Austin

Bali

Barcelona

Berlin

Capri

Dakota

Dubai

Egypt

Everest

Florence

Georgia

India

Lisbon

London

Montana

Morocco

Mykonos

Nile

Nola

Paris

Prague

Rio

Rome

Santorini

Sydney

Taiwan

Tennessee

Tokyo

Venice

Zion

Cat names inspired by food

These names are inspired by some popular food.

Apple

Apricot

Arepa

Broccoli

Burrito

Cinnamon

Crepe

Empanada

Falafel

French Fry

Gyro

Halal

Hotdog

Kebob

Nacho

Pancake

Paprika

Pierogi

Pizza

Plum

Poutine

Pretzel

Ramen

Sausage

Snack

Snickers

Sushi

Taco

Twix

Waffles

Wonton

Cat names inspired by drinks

Want to snuggle up with your cat, Merlot, and a glass of merlot? These names are for you.

Bailey

Cosmo

Gin

Hendricks

Henny

Jameson

Margarita

Merlot

Noir

Pepsi

Pinot

Seltzer

Shirley

Tequila

Vodka

Whiskey

Cat names inspired by literature

These literature-inspired names are both classic and unique.

Atticus

Charlotte

Dickens

Dorian

Dorothea

Edgar

Emily

Finn

Gatsby

Haiku

Heathcliff

Hemingway

Holden

Huckleberry

Leopold

Macbeth

Maya

Orwell

Poetry

Rowling

Shakespeare

Sylvia

Tolkien

Wilde

Woolf

Zelda

Cat names inspired by superheroes

Superhero names aren’t just badass; they’ll give your cat a name that not every cat has but most people recognize.

Batman

Black Widow

Catwoman

Flash

Groot

Hulk

Joker

Loki

Marvel

Robin

Superwoman

Superman

Thor

Cat names inspired by Disney

If you’re almost as obsessed with Disney as you are with your cat, these names are for you.

Abu

Ariel

Captain Hook

Cinderella

Cruella

Dopey

Eeyore

Elsa

Flounder

Gaston

Goofy

Jafar

Maleficent

Mickey

Minnie

Moana

Mulan

Nala

Olaf

Piglet

Pluto

Pocohantas

Pua

Rafiki

Roo

Scar

Sebastian

The Evil Queen

Thumper

Tiana

Tigger

Timon

Tinkerbell

Ursula

Cat names inspired by famous people

These names are inspired by celebrities. If your cat’s a natural-born star destined for fame, these are perfect.

Adele

Ariana

Audrey

Beyoncé

Billie

Britney

Cardi B

Cher

Eminem

Kanye

Madonna

Marilyn

Monroe

Nicki

Shakira

