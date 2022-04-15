210+ Unique Cat Names For Every Personality
Names as special as your bestie ✨
Your one-of-a-kind cat deserves a name as unique as she is.
These names aren’t your typical run-of-the-mill names (although, we love those classics, too!). Instead, we got extra creative with these names that really reflect just how special your bestie is.
Here are some of our favorite unique cat names.
Cat names inspired by the solar system
If the mystery of the galaxy is something that lights you up, these names should get those cosmic juices flowing.
- Apollo
- Asteroid
- Black Hole
- Comet
- Constellation
- Cosmic
- Earth
- Eclipse
- Galaxy
- Halo
- Juno
- Jupiter
- Luna
- Mars
- Mercury
- Meteor
- Milky Way
- Moon
- Neptune
- Nova
- Pluto
- Rocket
- Saturn
- Stars
- Uranus
- Venus
- Zodiac
Cat names inspired by nature
If you’re obsessed with rivers, mountains and everything in between, these names are for you.
- Aqua
- Autumn
- Avalanche
- Canyon
- Clay
- Cloud
- Coral
- Creek
- Earthquake
- Flower
- Foggy
- Hurricane
- Ivy
- Jade
- Juniper
- Lake
- Meadow
- Misty
- Mountain
- Ocean
- Pebble
- Rain
- River
- Sandy
- Sea
- Sequoia
- Sky
- Snowball
- Snowtop
- Stone
- Storm
- Tornado
- Tsunami
- Willow
- Wind
- Winter
Cat names inspired by places
Do you feel the pull of wanderlust? These names will inspire you to not only give your cat a perfect name, but also to add some new destinations to your travel bucket list.
- Alaska
- Amalfi
- Aspen
- Athens
- Atlas
- Austin
- Bali
- Barcelona
- Berlin
- Capri
- Dakota
- Dubai
- Egypt
- Everest
- Florence
- Georgia
- India
- Lisbon
- London
- Montana
- Morocco
- Mykonos
- Nile
- Nola
- Paris
- Prague
- Rio
- Rome
- Santorini
- Sydney
- Taiwan
- Tennessee
- Tokyo
- Venice
- Zion
Cat names inspired by food
These names are inspired by some popular food.
- Apple
- Apricot
- Arepa
- Broccoli
- Burrito
- Cinnamon
- Crepe
- Empanada
- Falafel
- French Fry
- Gyro
- Halal
- Hotdog
- Kebob
- Nacho
- Pancake
- Paprika
- Pierogi
- Pizza
- Plum
- Poutine
- Pretzel
- Ramen
- Sausage
- Snack
- Snickers
- Sushi
- Taco
- Twix
- Waffles
- Wonton
Cat names inspired by drinks
Want to snuggle up with your cat, Merlot, and a glass of merlot? These names are for you.
- Bailey
- Cosmo
- Gin
- Hendricks
- Henny
- Jameson
- Margarita
- Merlot
- Noir
- Pepsi
- Pinot
- Seltzer
- Shirley
- Tequila
- Vodka
- Whiskey
Cat names inspired by literature
These literature-inspired names are both classic and unique.
- Atticus
- Charlotte
- Dickens
- Dorian
- Dorothea
- Edgar
- Emily
- Finn
- Gatsby
- Haiku
- Heathcliff
- Hemingway
- Holden
- Huckleberry
- Leopold
- Macbeth
- Maya
- Orwell
- Poetry
- Rowling
- Shakespeare
- Sylvia
- Tolkien
- Wilde
- Woolf
- Zelda
Cat names inspired by superheroes
Superhero names aren’t just badass; they’ll give your cat a name that not every cat has but most people recognize.
- Batman
- Black Widow
- Catwoman
- Flash
- Groot
- Hulk
- Joker
- Loki
- Marvel
- Robin
- Superwoman
- Superman
- Thor
Cat names inspired by Disney
If you’re almost as obsessed with Disney as you are with your cat, these names are for you.
- Abu
- Ariel
- Captain Hook
- Cinderella
- Cruella
- Dopey
- Eeyore
- Elsa
- Flounder
- Gaston
- Goofy
- Jafar
- Maleficent
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Moana
- Mulan
- Nala
- Olaf
- Piglet
- Pluto
- Pocohantas
- Pua
- Rafiki
- Roo
- Scar
- Sebastian
- The Evil Queen
- Thumper
- Tiana
- Tigger
- Timon
- Tinkerbell
- Ursula
Cat names inspired by famous people
These names are inspired by celebrities. If your cat’s a natural-born star destined for fame, these are perfect.
- Adele
- Ariana
- Audrey
- Beyoncé
- Billie
- Britney
- Cardi B
- Cher
- Eminem
- Kanye
- Madonna
- Marilyn
- Monroe
- Nicki
- Shakira
