210+ Unique Cat Names For Every Personality

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 4/15/2022 at 11:59 AM

Your one-of-a-kind cat deserves a name as unique as she is.

These names aren’t your typical run-of-the-mill names (although, we love those classics, too!). Instead, we got extra creative with these names that really reflect just how special your bestie is.

Here are some of our favorite unique cat names.

Cat names inspired by the solar system

If the mystery of the galaxy is something that lights you up, these names should get those cosmic juices flowing.

  • Apollo
  • Asteroid
  • Black Hole
  • Comet
  • Constellation
  • Cosmic
  • Earth
  • Eclipse
  • Galaxy
  • Halo
  • Juno
  • Jupiter
  • Luna
  • Mars
  • Mercury
  • Meteor
  • Milky Way
  • Moon
  • Neptune
  • Nova
  • Pluto
  • Rocket
  • Saturn
  • Stars
  • Uranus
  • Venus
  • Zodiac

Cat names inspired by nature

If you’re obsessed with rivers, mountains and everything in between, these names are for you.

  • Aqua
  • Autumn
  • Avalanche
  • Canyon
  • Clay
  • Cloud
  • Coral
  • Creek
  • Earthquake
  • Flower
  • Foggy
  • Hurricane
  • Ivy
  • Jade
  • Juniper
  • Lake
  • Meadow
  • Misty
  • Mountain
  • Ocean
  • Pebble
  • Rain
  • River
  • Sandy
  • Sea
  • Sequoia
  • Sky
  • Snowball
  • Snowtop
  • Stone
  • Storm
  • Tornado
  • Tsunami
  • Willow
  • Wind
  • Winter

Cat names inspired by places

Do you feel the pull of wanderlust? These names will inspire you to not only give your cat a perfect name, but also to add some new destinations to your travel bucket list.

  • Alaska
  • Amalfi
  • Aspen
  • Athens
  • Atlas
  • Austin
  • Bali
  • Barcelona
  • Berlin
  • Capri
  • Dakota
  • Dubai
  • Egypt
  • Everest
  • Florence
  • Georgia
  • India
  • Lisbon
  • London
  • Montana
  • Morocco
  • Mykonos
  • Nile
  • Nola
  • Paris
  • Prague
  • Rio
  • Rome
  • Santorini
  • Sydney
  • Taiwan
  • Tennessee
  • Tokyo
  • Venice
  • Zion

Cat names inspired by food

These names are inspired by some popular food.

  • Apple
  • Apricot
  • Arepa
  • Broccoli
  • Burrito
  • Cinnamon
  • Crepe
  • Empanada
  • Falafel
  • French Fry
  • Gyro
  • Halal
  • Hotdog
  • Kebob
  • Nacho
  • Pancake
  • Paprika
  • Pierogi
  • Pizza
  • Plum
  • Poutine
  • Pretzel
  • Ramen
  • Sausage
  • Snack
  • Snickers
  • Sushi
  • Taco
  • Twix
  • Waffles
  • Wonton

Cat names inspired by drinks

Want to snuggle up with your cat, Merlot, and a glass of merlot? These names are for you.

  • Bailey
  • Cosmo
  • Gin
  • Hendricks
  • Henny
  • Jameson
  • Margarita
  • Merlot
  • Noir
  • Pepsi
  • Pinot
  • Seltzer
  • Shirley
  • Tequila
  • Vodka
  • Whiskey

Cat names inspired by literature

These literature-inspired names are both classic and unique.

  • Atticus
  • Charlotte
  • Dickens
  • Dorian
  • Dorothea
  • Edgar
  • Emily
  • Finn
  • Gatsby
  • Haiku
  • Heathcliff
  • Hemingway
  • Holden
  • Huckleberry
  • Leopold
  • Macbeth
  • Maya
  • Orwell
  • Poetry
  • Rowling
  • Shakespeare
  • Sylvia
  • Tolkien
  • Wilde
  • Woolf
  • Zelda

Cat names inspired by superheroes

Superhero names aren’t just badass; they’ll give your cat a name that not every cat has but most people recognize.

  • Batman
  • Black Widow
  • Catwoman
  • Flash
  • Groot
  • Hulk
  • Joker
  • Loki
  • Marvel
  • Robin
  • Superwoman
  • Superman
  • Thor

Cat names inspired by Disney

If you’re almost as obsessed with Disney as you are with your cat, these names are for you.

  • Abu
  • Ariel
  • Captain Hook
  • Cinderella
  • Cruella
  • Dopey
  • Eeyore
  • Elsa
  • Flounder
  • Gaston
  • Goofy
  • Jafar
  • Maleficent
  • Mickey
  • Minnie
  • Moana
  • Mulan
  • Nala
  • Olaf
  • Piglet
  • Pluto
  • Pocohantas
  • Pua
  • Rafiki
  • Roo
  • Scar
  • Sebastian
  • The Evil Queen
  • Thumper
  • Tiana
  • Tigger
  • Timon
  • Tinkerbell
  • Ursula

Cat names inspired by famous people

These names are inspired by celebrities. If your cat’s a natural-born star destined for fame, these are perfect.

  • Adele
  • Ariana
  • Audrey
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie
  • Britney
  • Cardi B
  • Cher
  • Eminem
  • Kanye
  • Madonna
  • Marilyn
  • Monroe
  • Nicki
  • Shakira

