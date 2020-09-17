The Most Unique Cat Beds (That You Can Actually Buy) That cactus bed 😍🌵😺

Your cat isn't just any cat. Your cat is unique — your cat has spunk. Your cat puts all other cats to shame, and she knows it. That's why your cat deserves a throne so unique that it should be nearly impossible to find another animal on this planet — or at least in your friend group — who has the same one. Luckily, there are some ridiculously and wildly unique cat beds out there — but it can take some digging to find the real gems. That's why this roundup was created — to help you find a cat bed all your cat's own: whether you're looking for a shoe, a cactus or a vintage suitcase for her to snuggle in. A freakin' moccasin, of all things

Your cat is obsessed with your slippers, so why not get one big enough for her to curl up in? Comes with some matching catnip toys. And we all know what that means. 🌿

Her very own cat-sized teacup

No more will she have to try to squeeze her big booty into your tiny teacups — now she can have one that’s big enough (and yet cozy enough) for all her tea party needs.

An iron throne built for a Queen (or King)

There’s no debate that “Game of Thrones” was one of the greatest shows in history — aside from that finale, OMG — and your Khaleesi-obsessed cat deserves all the glory of seasons 1-7 (ignoring the last one, obviously).

A cat bed for crazy cat ladies

Nothing says “My mom’s a crazy cat lady” quite like a cat bed made exclusively from cat themed shoulder pads. You read all of that right. (And you probably know someone who would LOVE it.)

A vintage suitcase for the retro lovers

Since you’ve probably lost your cat once or twice just to find her in your suitcase, why not get her her own vintage one that she can curl up in?

A fairy-style cat cave for the storybook lovers

If getting lost amongst the pages of storybooks is your thing, this whimsical cat cave will transport your cat right into a tale of your own — minus the trolls.

A honeypot built for your sweetest friend

It’s not just Winnie the Pooh who’s obsessed with all things honey — now your cat can cuddle up in a honey pot of her very own.

A canoe not meant for the river

This uniquely designed felt canoe is perfect for an adventurous cat who loves watching the Discovery Channel with you and dreaming of ways to just Huckleberry Finn it.

A cactus that won’t prick you

Here’s one cactus that won’t ruin your day if you walk into it. Perfect for cats all over the world who love to live that desert life — without the blazing sun.



Another shoe, but this time a sneaker

Some cats are obsessed with shoes — like this one who literally stole the whole neighborhood’s — so only having one shoe option on this list felt wrong. And really — LOOK at this sneaker. Don’t be surprised if you find your kids — or yourself — trying to fit in too.

A not-so-scary shark

Reserved specifically for cats with a good sense of humor, this shark bed will be sure to make anyone giggle when they walk by it. Bonus points if your cat watches Shark Week, too.