The Best Unicorn Dog Costumes For Halloween

If you’re looking for a Halloween costume that’s more sweet than scary, a unicorn dog costume might be the perfect choice. Unicorns are mythical creatures who often symbolize things that are considered unique and rare. And, since every dog is amazing in his own way, what better costume could there be for your extra-special pup?

To help you jump-start your pet’s costume search, we’ve rounded up the best unicorn dog costumes that are available to buy online for Halloween 2022. But, before you click “add to cart” on your favorite one, don’t forget to check out the manufacturer’s sizing guide to ensure it will be a good fit for your dog.