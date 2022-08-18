The Best Unicorn Dog Costumes For Halloween
The perfect costume for an extra-special dog 🦄
If you’re looking for a Halloween costume that’s more sweet than scary, a unicorn dog costume might be the perfect choice. Unicorns are mythical creatures who often symbolize things that are considered unique and rare. And, since every dog is amazing in his own way, what better costume could there be for your extra-special pup?
To help you jump-start your pet’s costume search, we’ve rounded up the best unicorn dog costumes that are available to buy online for Halloween 2022. But, before you click “add to cart” on your favorite one, don’t forget to check out the manufacturer’s sizing guide to ensure it will be a good fit for your dog.
The best unicorn dog costume options for Halloween this year
For a unicorn dog costume that makes a big statement, look no further than this one that contains a battery-powered pink collar that lights up, plus an optional headpiece with a sparkly gold horn. This lightweight costume is a great choice for trick-or-treating with your pet, as it can be used with a leash, and the light-up collar will increase your pet’s visibility at night. Plus, it comes in sizes up to 3XL to fit a wide range of dogs.
Envelop your pet in a rainbow of pastel colors and sparkles with this two-piece unicorn costume for small dogs. The body piece features faux fur and a set of iridescent wings, while the optional headpiece is designed with a horn and a chin strap to keep it in place.
For a costume that can double as cozy winter pajamas for your pet, this unicorn onesie is the ticket. Constructed with velour fleece, the rainbow-colored outfit features a soft silver horn that makes crinkly noises, plush nose and ears, and huge puppy-dog eyes that will rival your pet’s own. Plus, it’s available in five sizes for a perfect fit.
Make your dog look extra fluffy with this all-white single-piece unicorn costume that's made from soft fleece fabric. It’s accented with a neon-colored horn and tufts of neon rainbow faux fur along the back of the head and tail area for some extra pizzazz.
With a soft pink-and-blue color scheme, this furry costume looks like a watercolor painting come to life and features a step-in design to ensure your pet doesn’t wriggle out of it. A silver horn nestled on the top of the costume completes the unicorn look.
If chilly weather is in the forecast for this Halloween, this pullover unicorn hoodie made with green 100 percent acrylic fabric can pull double duty as both a costume and a sweater, making your pet look adorable and keeping him warm at the same time. There’s also a built-in opening on the back so the sweater can be worn with a leash or a harness. Prefer a headpiece instead? There’s a matching unicorn knit hat, too.
Designed with large dogs in mind, this headpiece keeps it simple with a gold horn on top of a white stretchable headband. The look is complete with a mane of pink and purple ribbons and a chin strap to keep it secure on your pet’s head.
For an over-the-top look, this pink-and-green headpiece boasts a wild flowing mane and large pink horn. It’s also sized to fit a variety of heads and easy to put on, thanks to the adjustable drawstring inside the pink chin strap. In case your pet gets into mischief on Halloween, this costume is machine washable, too.
If you’re not familiar with snoods for dogs, they’re soft-knit headpieces that help keep a dog’s floppy ears from falling into their water bowl or getting dirty while they eat. This colorful, unicorn-themed one also makes for a great and low-key Halloween costume, too, and is made with soft, stretchy yarn to keep your pup warm and comfortable. We like this snood so much, we even awarded it our Paw of Approval.
