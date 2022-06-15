80+ Turtle Names For Your Precious Slowpoke

So you just got a new pet turtle or tortoise, and you’re obsessed. (How could you not be?!) And as you’re looking at his sweet little face, you know you want to give him the absolute best name possible.

But where to even begin? It’s a big decision, since he’ll have this name for his whole life.

And that’s why we’re here to help! We’ve compiled the best turtle names, so whether you’re looking for something traditional, cute, funny or cool, you can pick the perfect one.

Boy turtle names

These boy turtle names will be great for your sweet little guy.

Bruno

Dick

George

Harry

Malcolm

Paulie

Sammy

Seymour

Timmy

Tom

Tony

Girl turtle names

These girl turtle names will give your new pet a feminine flair.

Bertie

Betty

Doris

Ginger

Gloria

Goldie

Holly

Lily

Morla

Myrtle

Tabitha

Tammy

Cute turtle names

If you want a name that’s as cute as your turtle or tortoise, you can’t do better than these options.

Bean

Boop

Bubbles

Coco

Flippy

Nibbles

Nugget

Peanut

Pebbles

Poppy

Puddles

Tiny

Waddles

Funny turtle names

Whether you’re looking for something ironic or punny, these funny turtle names will definitely make you smile.

Lightning McQueen

Marshell

Michael Shellps

Mishell

Scooter

Shelly

Shellby

Shelldon

Speedy

The Flash

Turbo

Zippy

Cool turtle names

Turtles and tortoises are super cool, so it makes total sense that you’d want a moniker that’s just as badass as your new BFF.

Artemis

Athena

Boss

Bruce

Bulldozer

Godzilla

Hercules

Hulk

Roxy

Snapper

Tank

Zeus

Famous turtle names

If you’re a pop culture lover, these famous turtle names are for you. These options are inspired by famous turtles in TV, movies, video games and literature.

Blastoise (from “Pokémon”)

Bowser (from “Super Mario Bros.”)

Bowser Jr. (from “Super Mario Bros.”)

Crush (from “Finding Nemo”)

Donatello (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)

Filburt (from “Rocko’s Modern Life”)

Franklin (from “Franklin”)

Grand Master Oogway (from “Kung Fu Panda”)

Grandpa (from “Wild Kratts”)

Kamek (from “Super Mario Bros.”)

Koopa Troopa (from “Super Mario Bros.”)

Koops (from “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door”)

Lenny Turteltaub (from “Bojack Horseman”)

Leonardo (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)

Michelangelo (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)

Mock Turtle (from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”)

Raphael (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)

Speed (from “The Swan Princess”)

Squirtle (from “Pokémon”)

Tortimer (from “Animal Crossing”)

Wartortle (from “Pokémon”)

Yertle (from “Yertle the Turtle”)

