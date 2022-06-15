80+ Turtle Names For Your Precious Slowpoke
Picking the perfect turtle name has never been easier 🐢
So you just got a new pet turtle or tortoise, and you’re obsessed. (How could you not be?!) And as you’re looking at his sweet little face, you know you want to give him the absolute best name possible.
But where to even begin? It’s a big decision, since he’ll have this name for his whole life.
And that’s why we’re here to help! We’ve compiled the best turtle names, so whether you’re looking for something traditional, cute, funny or cool, you can pick the perfect one.
Boy turtle names
These boy turtle names will be great for your sweet little guy.
- Bruno
- Dick
- George
- Harry
- Malcolm
- Paulie
- Sammy
- Seymour
- Timmy
- Tom
- Tony
Girl turtle names
These girl turtle names will give your new pet a feminine flair.
- Bertie
- Betty
- Doris
- Ginger
- Gloria
- Goldie
- Holly
- Lily
- Morla
- Myrtle
- Tabitha
- Tammy
Cute turtle names
If you want a name that’s as cute as your turtle or tortoise, you can’t do better than these options.
- Bean
- Boop
- Bubbles
- Coco
- Flippy
- Nibbles
- Nugget
- Peanut
- Pebbles
- Poppy
- Puddles
- Tiny
- Waddles
Funny turtle names
Whether you’re looking for something ironic or punny, these funny turtle names will definitely make you smile.
- Lightning McQueen
- Marshell
- Michael Shellps
- Mishell
- Scooter
- Shelly
- Shellby
- Shelldon
- Speedy
- The Flash
- Turbo
- Zippy
Cool turtle names
Turtles and tortoises are super cool, so it makes total sense that you’d want a moniker that’s just as badass as your new BFF.
- Artemis
- Athena
- Boss
- Bruce
- Bulldozer
- Godzilla
- Hercules
- Hulk
- Roxy
- Snapper
- Tank
- Zeus
Famous turtle names
If you’re a pop culture lover, these famous turtle names are for you. These options are inspired by famous turtles in TV, movies, video games and literature.
- Blastoise (from “Pokémon”)
- Bowser (from “Super Mario Bros.”)
- Bowser Jr. (from “Super Mario Bros.”)
- Crush (from “Finding Nemo”)
- Donatello (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)
- Filburt (from “Rocko’s Modern Life”)
- Franklin (from “Franklin”)
- Grand Master Oogway (from “Kung Fu Panda”)
- Grandpa (from “Wild Kratts”)
- Kamek (from “Super Mario Bros.”)
- Koopa Troopa (from “Super Mario Bros.”)
- Koops (from “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door”)
- Lenny Turteltaub (from “Bojack Horseman”)
- Leonardo (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)
- Michelangelo (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)
- Mock Turtle (from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”)
- Raphael (from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”)
- Speed (from “The Swan Princess”)
- Squirtle (from “Pokémon”)
- Tortimer (from “Animal Crossing”)
- Wartortle (from “Pokémon”)
- Yertle (from “Yertle the Turtle”)
