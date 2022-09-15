A turkey looks like the type of bird who would have a great sense of humor. If your kids are crazy about turkeys, or just love a good pun, then they’ll appreciate these goofy turkey jokes. Your family will be pretty impressed by these quips that are perfect to whip out during a lull in conversation.

And no — you don’t have to be celebrating Thanksgiving to share these funny jokes with your children. Let the giggles go and don’t hold back the belly laughs!

Gobble jokes

These gobble puns will ruffle your and your kids’ feathers (in a good way!).

Why shouldn't you sit next to a turkey at dinner? Because he will gobble it up! If you call a big turkey a gobbler, what do you call a small one? A goblet. What is a turkey’s favorite dessert? Peach gobbler! Why did the farmer report the turkey to the police? He sensed fowl play. Why do turkeys gobble? Because they never learned table manners. What sound does a limping turkey make? Wobble, wobble! What did the turkey say to the computer? Google, google! What type of glass does a turkey drink from? A goblet.

Silly turkey jokes

These jokes are just as silly as turkeys themselves!

What key has legs and can't open a door? A tur-key. What's the best dance to do on Thanksgiving? The turkey trot. What do you call a turkey the day after Thanksgiving? Lucky! What side of a turkey grows more feathers? The outside! Why did they let the turkey join the band? Because he had his own drumsticks. What do turkeys like to do on sunny days? Have peck-nics! Why do turkeys lay eggs? Because if they dropped them, they would break. Why did the turkey cross and then recross the road? To prove he wasn’t chicken. What do you call a ghost of a turkey? A poultry-geist.

More goofy turkey jokes

Don’t roll your eyes too hard — these turkey jokes are just about as silly as they come!

Why did the turkey cross the road? He wanted people to think he was a chicken. Fruit comes from a fruit tree, so where does turkey come from? A poul-tree. Can a turkey jump higher than a house? Yes, because houses can't jump! What’s the difference between a turkey and a chicken? Chickens celebrate Thanksgiving. What sound does a turkey’s phone make? Wing, wing! Wing, wing! What kind of weather does a turkey like? Fowl weather. What do turkeys give thanks for on Thanksgiving? Vegetarians. Why did the turkey get detention? He used fowl language.

