3 Easy And Cool Tricks To Teach Your Dog

Tricks are always one of the most exciting parts about being a dog parent — and it comes with tons of fun bonding time for the two of you.

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, to find out how to teach three of the most well-known tricks: shake, roll over and play dead.

JUMP TO: Shake | Roll Over | Play Dead

What you’ll need to teach your dog tricks

Before starting to teach your dog some cool tricks, you’ll need some things to be successful:

A clicker

Clicker training ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do. When teaching your dog any basic cue (and especially when teaching cool tricks!), it’s always a good idea to have one.

Try these Pet Training Clickers from Amazon for $6.99

High-value treats

You’ll want some of your pup’s favorite treats to help enforce the cue.

Like these Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats from Amazon for $3.99

The down cue

If you’re looking to teach your dog to roll over or play dead, making sure she’s mastered the down cue will be beneficial.

The best time to teach your dog a new trick

“Generally speaking, you are better off not training tricks immediately after feeding your dog or when he/she is bursting with energy,” Semel told The Dodo. “It’s ideal if your dog is in a somewhat calm state and ready to focus on the task at hand — I know, this is not easy!”

So a good time to train your dog might be before breakfast when she’s super hungry or before bed when she’s feeling calm. You can try training your dog at different times of the day to find out what works best for her.

Once you and your dog are all set and ready to go, here are the three tricks with steps recommended by Semel: