How Can I Travel With My Cat In The Car?

It seems like cats and cars don’t mix, but that doesn’t always have to be the case.

While most cats would love it if they never left the house, that’s just not a possibility. So if you have to travel with your cat in the car, like when you take him for his annual vet visit, there are things you can do to make sure it’s not the worst experience of his life.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Crista Coppola, a certified cat behaviorist for Senior Tail Waggers, to find out all the tips for traveling with your cat in the car.

Do cats like car rides?

Some cats don’t mind car rides, while others despise it — this really depends on your individual cat.

“You can tell if a cat likes being in a car by their behavior, body postures and vocalizations,” Dr. Coppola told The Dodo.

Signs your cat is comfortable in the car include:

Ears up

Relaxed posture

Curious exploration

Sleeping peacefully

But signs that your cat’s stressed in the car might look like:

Constant meowing

Lowered posture

Ears back

Open-mouthed breathing

Frequent scanning

Trying to escape

Climbing

Hiding

Tips for keeping your cat safe in the car

There are a bunch of things you need to know to keep your cat safe in the car.

Get a good carrier

Investing in a high-quality cat carrier will make your cat feel more at ease and give you some comfort knowing he’s in a protective space designed just for him.

“The best product for car ridesis a safe and comfortablecarrier that the pet is comfortable with,” Dr. Coppola said. “This space can help an animal feel more comfortable, safe and secure in an unfamiliar or unpredictable environment.”

An important consideration when purchasing the carrier is to make sure it’s the right size. The ideal carrier should be 1.5 times the length of your cat from nose to tail.

Buckle him up

When your cat’s in his carrier, make sure you secure it to the seat with a seatbelt so it stays put in case of any sudden stops, tight turns or car accidents.

“The carrier can also be easily strapped into the car using a seatbelt to help keep the pet safe,” Dr. Coppola said.

Pack a litter box for the road

This sounds weird, but if your cat has a long ride ahead of him, he can’t be expected to hold it.

“Cats don't go out for potty breaks like dogs do,” Dr. Coppola said. “If your car ride is more than an hour or two, you will need to have a litter box available for them.”

Look for travel-friendly litter boxes that are more compact and disposable, which makes them ideal for road trips.

Leash train your cat beforehand

Leash and harness training your cat can be pretty crucial when you’re traveling with him in the car, since it can prevent him from escaping.

“A cat's go-to response is to run away when scared,” Dr. Coppola said. “A harness can help you keep him safe and secure when doors are being opened.”

Make sure the info for his microchip and ID tags is current

If your cat wanders off while traveling, it’s extra scary since he’s in an unfamiliar environment.

That’s why it’s so important to make sure the contact information associated with his microchip and on his ID tag is current so a stranger can reach you if they find your cat on his own.

“ALWAYS have a collar with tags with [up-to-date] contact information when traveling,” Dr. Coppola said. “For cats, I recommend a collar with a slide-on tag or an embroideredcollar with contact information.”

Do cats get carsick?

Cats can get carsick just like people. The main difference is that cat car sickness is sometimes actually caused by anxiety.

“This can be due to sudden anxiety and stress or from feeling nauseous from the car's movement,” Dr. Coppola said. “Most cats will begin to meow incessantly, pace and fidget when they don't feel well.Many cats will vomit or have diarrhea very soon after entering the car.”

If your cat gets sick when you take him for a car ride, talk to your vet about treatment options.

Tips for road trips with your cat

If you’re packing up for a road trip with your cat, here are some things to keep in mind.

Bring as many familiar items as you can

Traveling with your cat’s favorite things in the car will help him feel more comfortable not just in the vehicle, but at your destination. Some things you can bring include his bed, blanket and favorite toy.

“All of these familiar items will help your cat from being stressed in a completely new environment,” Dr. Coppola said.

Figure out how crucial it is to bring your cat with you

Is it totally necessary that you bring your cat along for a road trip? In some cases — like moving to a new place — it’s unavoidable.

But if you’re just going on a vacation, it might be best to just hire a sitter while you’re away in most cases.

“Be sure your cat actually enjoys going with you, and it is not just your motivation of wanting to have your cat with you,” Dr. Coppola said. “If asked, I would be willing to bet that most cats would prefer to stay home than go on a cross-country road trip.”

But if your cat does enjoy trips and traveling, or at least exploring the outdoors, then make sure you’re keeping him safe every step of the way.

Consider a closed-off stroller when traveling with your cat, since it could really enhance his experience without giving him the chance to bolt.

“If your cat truly enjoys seeing new places, an enclosed stroller may be your best option to keep your cat with you,” Dr. Coppola said.

Try this pet stroller from Amazon for $48.99

Make your plans around your cat

Bringing your cat with you on a road trip means factoring him into all your plans, including where you stay and where you go — so make sure all of your destinations are cat-friendly ahead of time.

“Think about what the options are for your cat,” Dr. Coppola said. “If you stop somewhere, where will your cat go?”

Check out this list of cat-friendly hotel chains for popular places to stay with your cat on your road trip.

A long trip shouldn’t be your cat’s first time in the car

If your cat’s first experience in a car is a super long ride, he’s probably going to hate the car forever.

Instead, take him on tiny trips in the days and weeks before you head out. (And make sure these trips aren’t to the vet, because then he’ll associate being in the car with going somewhere stressful.)

“Introduce your cat to the car using very short trips and fun destinations before heading out on a road trip,” Dr. Coppola said.

How to calm down your cat in the car

If you need a little help calming your cat down in the car, you can always ask your vet about cat calming products, like pheromones or medication.

Just keep in mind the effectiveness of calming products varies from cat to cat, which is why you should always chat with your vet first.

Traveling with your cat in the car can be a lot, sure. But it doesn’t have to be the worst thing ever. These tips and tricks will help make your car ride as painless as possible.