How To Train A Rescue Dog

If you’ve just adopted a dog from a rescue or shelter, you definitely made one of the best decisions ever!



Now that it’s all finally real, you might be wondering if training your rescue is any different than training any other new puppy or dog.



While there will be some totally expected adjustment periods for everyone involved, training is pretty similar to how you’d train any other pup!



Here’s how to do it.

Before training, let your rescue dog decompress

Training a rescue dog

Treat her like any other new dog

Set clear boundaries

Make a schedule

Having realistic expectations for yourself (and your rescue!)