A Toy Story Dog Costume Might Be Perfect For Halloween

Picking out Halloween costumes for your dog is the most fun, and it’s especially enjoyable when you get to draw inspiration from your favorite movies. And for any Disney fans out there, you can’t go wrong with a Toy Story dog costume.

And as it turns out, there are options for a bunch of the films’ beloved characters — and we’ve rounded them all up just for you. (Some of these have limited availability, so act fast!)

This Woody costume for your favorite sheriff: Rubie’s Costume Company Disney’s Toy Story Pet Costume, Woody
$21
$26

Whether you’re plotting to coordinate costumes with your pup or just letting him do his own thing, this Woody costume will be a hit. Not only is the outfit easily identifiable thanks to the hat, shirt and vest, but the details really make it. (Just think of how fun it’ll be to give the pull string a pretend tug and yell, “There’s a snake in my boot!”)

This Buzz costume for Star Command’s newest recruit: Rubie’s Costume Company Disney’s Toy Story Pet Costume, Buzz Lightyear
$31
$50

This Toy Story dog costume is fit for a Star Command space ranger. This Halloween, your pup can suit up to take on the evil Emperor Zurg, or just enjoy a day off in uniform. Either way, he’ll have a blast. (You can also check out Amazon for more sizes.)

This Jessie costume for your spunky cowgirl: Rubie’s Costume Company Disney’s Toy Story Pet Costume, Jessie
$25

Your BFF will look so sweet dressed up like the spunky cowgirl Woody and friends first met in “Toy Story 2.” It comes complete with Jessie’s white button-down, a fake pull-string and, of course, that red hat. Plus, the trademark red yarn braid really completes the whole look.

This Rex costume for your prehistoric pup: Rubie’s Costume Company Disney’s Toy Story Pet Costume, Rex
$30

You’ll have to do a double take when your dog runs into the room wearing this, because he’s really going to look just like Rex. This front-walking costume features fake arms, mock T. rex toes and a tail. But the best part is the headpiece of Rex’s actual head. (Check out Amazon for more sizes.)

This Mr. Potato Head costume for pups with big personalities: Rubie's Mr. Potato Head Pet Costume
$29

This Mr. Potato Head costume is a step-in suit that will transform your BFF into the classic childhood toy. It’s got fake arms and ears, plus a big red nose and that signature mustache. And completing the look on top of your pup’s head is the trademark bowler hat.

This Bo Peep costume for your pretty pup: Rubie’s Costume Company Disney’s Toy Story Pet Costume, Bo Peep
$27

Is that your dog? Or is it actually the beloved porcelain figurine from Toy Story? It’s an easy mistake to make, since this costume fully captures Bo Peep’s style. It’ll have your pup decked out almost entirely in pink, including Bo’s iconic bonnet. It also includes her cane and even one of her three-headed sheep. (And check out Amazon for more styles.)

Whichever Toy Story dog costume you pick, it’ll create memories you can take with you to infinity and beyond.

