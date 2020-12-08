Help! My Dog Won’t Let Anyone Near His Toys!

Here's what to do with a pup who won’t share.

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/8/2020

dog jealous possessive aggressive toys

Have you ever tried to reach for your dog’s toy, only to be met with some serious — and slightly intimidating — side-eye?

There’s a chance that means your dog might be a little possessive of his things, which could result in aggressive behavior if left untreated.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Andrea Y. Tu and Dr. Vanessa Spano, veterinarians with Behavior Vets in New York City, to find out just what you should do if your dog is being a bit too territorial of his toys.

Why your dog is possessive of toys

It’s easy to assume your dog is just being a brat about sharing his toys, but possessiveness is actually a natural response.

“That is really a derivative of a normal behavior,” Dr. Tu told The Dodo. “Dogs need to be able to guard and make sure that they have enough resources for them[selves].”

Factors that contribute to a dog’s possessive behavior are:

  • Genetics
  • Early socialization period (AKA experiences from when they were just little puppies)
  • Their current situation
  • Anxiety disorder
  • Signs of possessive behavior
Possessive behavior is often displayed through aggressive actions, but it’s not always that obvious.

Some signs of possessiveness include:

  • Licking their lips
  • Yawning
  • Showing the whites of their eyes
  • Tucking their tail
  • Pinning their ears back
  • Barking
  • Growling
  • Lunging
  • Biting
“If, over time, [dogs] realize these subtle signs of anxiety are going ignored, they may learn that they need to do whatever they can to get their point across,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo. “That can result in [those] more intense signs.”

What to do if your dog is being possessive of his toys

If your dog is getting territorial over a specific toy, it might seem like a good idea to snatch it away to show him that it’s really yours and not his.

But it turns out that’s not the right move.

“That actually can make things worse,” Dr. Tu explained. “If you think about it, the dog is protective of [his] resources. If you show him that it’s a limited resource, he’s going to be more protective of it.”

Instead of taking the toy away while he’s using it, wait until he’s finished with it, and move it somewhere he can’t access it.

“If [he] happens to gain access to [the toy], either leave [him] alone with it until [he’s] done, so long as the toy is not dangerous, or attempt to trade [it] out ... with something else high-value, like a treat,” Dr. Spano said.

If the problem continues, you could always get rid of the toy in question.

But if this possessiveness turns into aggression, you should definitely consult a vet or a behaviorist to find the right treatment plan for your pup.

“When dogs act aggressively, it is usually because they are scared and they are anxious,” Dr. Tu said.

If that’s the case, vets can help treat your dog’s anxiety, which should help settle some of that possessive behavior.

You should do it ASAP, as you want to treat it before someone gets injured. Vets can also determine if supplements or certain training techniques could work for your pup.

The Best Gifts For Couch Potato Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Couch Potato Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Lands' End
Serious Sweats Hoodie Dog Coat

Serious Sweats Hoodie Dog Coat

Lands' End
$30
Shop at amazon.com
Snuggery Hooded Dog Bed

Snuggery Hooded Dog Bed

$22
Shop at Woof Blankets
Woof Custom Portrait Blanket

Woof Custom Portrait Blanket

Woof Blankets
$60
Shop at Chewy
KONG Cozie Moose Cuddle Toy

KONG Cozie Moose Cuddle Toy

Chewy
$5
Shop at Petsies
Custom Pet Pillow

Custom Pet Pillow

Petsies
$49
Shop at Amazon
Best Friends Deep Dish Cuddler Bed

Best Friends Deep Dish Cuddler Bed

Amazon
$23
Shop at Petsies
Custom Pet Photo Socks

Custom Pet Photo Socks

Petsies
$25
Shop at Chewy
Personalized Faux Linen Dog Blanket

Personalized Faux Linen Dog Blanket

Chewy
$55
Shop at The Dodo
Some Of My Favorite People Are Dogs Hoodie

Some Of My Favorite People Are Dogs Hoodie

The Dodo
$45
Shop at Amazon
Pit Bull Ducky Pajamas

Pit Bull Ducky Pajamas

Amazon
$45
Shop at Amazon
Extra Thick Snuggly Sherpa Dog Blanket

Extra Thick Snuggly Sherpa Dog Blanket

Amazon
$13
Shop at Wild One
Water-Resistant Dog Bed

Water-Resistant Dog Bed

Wild One
$95
Shop at Chewy
Popcorn Burrow Toy

Popcorn Burrow Toy

Chewy
$9
Shop at Chewy
Best Friends Calming Donut Bed

Best Friends Calming Donut Bed

Chewy
$26
Shop at Amazon
Sofa Shield Pet Protector

Sofa Shield Pet Protector

Amazon
$28
Shop at Amazon
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

Amazon
$37
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

Uncommon Goods
$12
Shop at Chewy
Ruff Puffs Cheddar Dog Treats

Ruff Puffs Cheddar Dog Treats

Chewy
$7
Shop at Wayfair
Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa

Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa

Wayfair
$76
Shop at Amazon
Soft Plaid Dog Pajamas

Soft Plaid Dog Pajamas

Amazon
$15
Shop at Chewy
Sweet Potato Dog Fries

Sweet Potato Dog Fries

Chewy
$10
Shop at Wayfair
Constance Dog Sofa

Constance Dog Sofa

Wayfair
$200
Shop at Amazon
Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

Amazon
$20
Shop at Amazon
Personalized Fleece Blanket

Personalized Fleece Blanket

Amazon
$20
Shop at L.L.Bean
Women's Daybreak Scuff Slippers

Women's Daybreak Scuff Slippers

L.L.Bean
$64
Shop at Chewy
PupCorn Dog Treat

PupCorn Dog Treat

Chewy
$5
Shop at Alpha Paw
The PawRamp

The PawRamp

Alpha Paw
$119
Shop at Amazon
Matching Family Onesies

Matching Family Onesies

Amazon
$20
Shop at Chewy
Chips Plush Squeak Toy

Chips Plush Squeak Toy

Chewy
$7
Shop at L.L.Bean
Therapeutic Dog Couch

Therapeutic Dog Couch

L.L.Bean
$149
Shop at Chewy
Burger And Fries Plush Squeak Toy

Burger And Fries Plush Squeak Toy

Chewy
$6