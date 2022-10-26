Our Absolute Favorite Costumes From The Tompkins Square Dog Parade
They're so cute, it's scary 👻
Halloween will be here soon, which means lots of pups in insanely adorable costumes.
One of the best places to spot costumed pups (sometimes even dressed up with their dog parents!) is the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City. And even if you don’t live there, you can still obsess over pictures of these scary-cute dogs.
We’ve rounded up a list of favorite dog costumes from the 2022 Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, and maybe they’ll serve as inspiration for your own pup’s Halloween costume this year. While some of these creations clearly took some time to put together (we’re looking at you, bodega cat), there’s lots of easy costume ideas that can be copied, too. Enjoy!
15 of our favorite dog costumes from this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
Up, up and away ...
Choo-choo!
Send in the clowns
A decorated Christmas tree
Cute Martian alert
A mini (and adorable) Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things’
UPS made a delivery
Cute little pumpkin
Best family (and fairy tale) Halloween costumes
King Charles even made an appearance
A bumblebee in a flower garden
A bagel for breakfast
An airplane
Sail the high seas
And the winner is ... bodega cat!
Have a safe and happy Halloween with your BFF!