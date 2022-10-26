Our Absolute Favorite Costumes From The Tompkins Square Dog Parade

They're so cute, it's scary 👻

By Ellen Schmidt

Published on 10/26/2022 at 11:48 AM

Halloween will be here soon, which means lots of pups in insanely adorable costumes.

One of the best places to spot costumed pups (sometimes even dressed up with their dog parents!) is the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City. And even if you don’t live there, you can still obsess over pictures of these scary-cute dogs.

We’ve rounded up a list of favorite dog costumes from the 2022 Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, and maybe they’ll serve as inspiration for your own pup’s Halloween costume this year. While some of these creations clearly took some time to put together (we’re looking at you, bodega cat), there’s lots of easy costume ideas that can be copied, too. Enjoy!

15 of our favorite dog costumes from this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

Up, up and away ... 

Choo-choo!

Send in the clowns 

A decorated Christmas tree

Cute Martian alert

A mini (and adorable) Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things’

UPS made a delivery

Cute little pumpkin

Best family (and fairy tale) Halloween costumes

King Charles even made an appearance

A bumblebee in a flower garden

A bagel for breakfast

An airplane

Sail the high seas

And the winner is ... bodega cat!

Have a safe and happy Halloween with your BFF!