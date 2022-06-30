10 Tiger Facts That Are Super Interesting

Tigers are beautiful and amazing creatures, and you might be surprised to learn there's probably a lot you don’t know about them, too. For example, did you know that each tiger’s stripes are unique? Find out more fascinating tiger facts below. 10 super interesting tiger facts

1. Tigers are pretty big Tigers are the largest members of the cat family (which also includes domestic cats, lions, leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, pumas and others). They can be up to 10 feet long and can weigh over 600 pounds! 2. There are two recognized subspecies of tiger Tigers used to be categorized into nine subspecies, but the different types of tigers (below) are now grouped into only two subspecies. These two subspecies are the continental tiger and the Sunda tiger. The continental tiger is the larger subspecies, with adult males weighing up to 660 pounds. Sunda tigers are smaller than continental tigers and weigh around 310 pounds when fully grown. Sunda tigers: Sumatran

Javan (extinct)

Bali (extinct)

Continental tigers: Siberian

Bengal

South China

Indochinese

Malyan

Caspian (extinct) 3. You can identify a tiger by his stripes Each tiger has his own unique pattern of stripes, which are similar to humans’ fingerprints as they’re different for each individual. And since their stripes are unique, this helps researchers identify and count tigers in the wild. Tigers have around 100 stripes, and they’re used for camouflage. Since the rest of their coats are orange, the dark stripes help tigers blend in with their surroundings and hide from their prey when they’re hunting in low-light conditions. 4. It’s not just tigers’ fur that’s striped Tigers’ skin underneath their fur is also striped!