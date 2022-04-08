Here Are The Best Tick Treatments For Dogs
These preventative treatments will keep ticks off your dog.
Finding the best tick treatment for your dog’s super important since ticks can carry diseases and transmit them to your pup (and to you).
But since there are lots of tick treatments out there, it can be hard to know which one’s actually going to work for your pup.
The Dodo spoke to Dr. John Sangiorgio, a veterinarian from CompleteCare Veterinary Center in New York City, to find the best tick treatment for dogs.
- Best tick treatment for dogs: Bravecto Chew for Dogs
- Topical tick medicine for dogs: K9 Advantix II Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs
- Tick pills for dogs: Simparica Trio Chewable Tablet for Dogs
- Tick shampoo for dogs: ADAMS Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor
- Tick spray for dogs: Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray
- Tick dip for dogs: Adams Plus Pyrethrin Dip
How to find the best tick treatment for dogs
There are a few different types of tick treatments you can choose from, and the kind you pick will depend on your individual pup. Be sure to ask your vet for their recommendation for a tick treatment, too, since they’ll be able to tell you what’s best for your dog.
Here are some things to consider when choosing the right tick treatment.
Oral or topical
“The products for flea and tick prevention or control come in two types — systemic [oral] and topical,” Dr. Sangiorgio told The Dodo.
Oral tick preventatives come in chewables or tablets (pills). Oral medicines kill the tick when it bites your dog so it can’t transmit any diseases.
Topical products come in a variety of forms, such as shampoos, sprays, topical medicine and dips. They’re applied directly to your dog, and they kill ticks right when they make contact with your dog’s body. These can be good for pups who don’t like taking medicine or the taste of chewables so you don’t have to try to sneak a pill into their food or a piece of cheese.
“I recommend systemic [oral] products for clients with young children,” Dr. Sangiorgio said. Topical products are applied to the dog’s back in a liquid form, and young kids might touch your dog then touch their faces or put their hands in their mouths. These types of medications contain pesticides, so you don’t want kids anywhere near your dog after he’s been treated with a topical medicine.
Length of effectiveness
Another important thing to look for is how long the tick treatment lasts. Most tick preventatives are effective for one month, so you’ll have to give it to your pup monthly. Some last for longer, such as Bravecto, which lasts for up to three months. A longer-lasting one can be useful if you have trouble remembering to give your dog medicines, since you’ll only have to give it to your dog every three months instead of monthly, so it’s one less thing on your to-do list.
Active ingredients
Be sure to check the active ingredients in the tick treatment. Tick preventatives in the isoxazoline class shouldn’t be used on dogs who have a history of seizures, so ask your vet for a safe alternative.
Multipurpose treatment
Many tick treatments prevent other pests, like fleas, in addition to ticks, and some even prevent worms, too. So if you want to give your pup one medicine all at once, look for a tick treatment that’s multifunctional.
Best tick prevention for dogs
Here are some of the best tick preventatives you can buy, from chews to shampoos.
Dr. Sangiorgio recommends Bravecto for tick prevention and even uses it for his own dog. It’s highly recommended because it protects dogs for up to three months, while most tick preventatives only last for one month. The chews treat and control flea and tick infestations and kill Lone Star ticks for up to eight weeks.
This topical treatment repels and kills ticks, fleas and mosquitos on contact. It kills flea infestations at all life stages to prevent infestations, and it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it washing off after a bath or a walk in the rain. The treatment’s effective for up to one month.
This tablet kills five types of ticks, and it prevents heartworm disease, treats and controls roundworms and hookworms, and controls flea infestations, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for a combo pill. It comes as a chewable liver-flavored tablet, so your pup will think he’s getting a treat.
This shampoo kills and prevents fleas, lice and ticks, plus flea eggs and larvae, for up to 28 days. It contains aloe, coconut extract and oatmeal to soothe itchy skin and has a fresh coconut scent. The shampoo is safe to use on dogs who are 12 weeks and older.
This spray can be applied directly on your dog and you can spray it on surfaces like your dog’s bed or crate or outdoor and indoor furniture. It uses natural ingredients to kill and repel ticks, fleas and mosquitos, and you can use it for active infestations or as a preventative.
This tick dip protects against ticks, fleas, lice, gnats, mosquitos and flies — basically everything all in one. Plus, it contains aloe vera and lanolin to soothe itchy skin.
Finding the best tick treatment for your dog can be tough, but if you do some research and talk to your vet, you’ll be able to get him started on a good preventative.
