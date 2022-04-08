Here Are The Best Tick Treatments For Dogs

Finding the best tick treatment for your dog’s super important since ticks can carry diseases and transmit them to your pup (and to you).

But since there are lots of tick treatments out there, it can be hard to know which one’s actually going to work for your pup.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. John Sangiorgio, a veterinarian from CompleteCare Veterinary Center in New York City, to find the best tick treatment for dogs.

How to find the best tick treatment for dogs

There are a few different types of tick treatments you can choose from, and the kind you pick will depend on your individual pup. Be sure to ask your vet for their recommendation for a tick treatment, too, since they’ll be able to tell you what’s best for your dog.

Here are some things to consider when choosing the right tick treatment.

Oral or topical

“The products for flea and tick prevention or control come in two types — systemic [oral] and topical,” Dr. Sangiorgio told The Dodo.

Oral tick preventatives come in chewables or tablets (pills). Oral medicines kill the tick when it bites your dog so it can’t transmit any diseases.

Topical products come in a variety of forms, such as shampoos, sprays, topical medicine and dips. They’re applied directly to your dog, and they kill ticks right when they make contact with your dog’s body. These can be good for pups who don’t like taking medicine or the taste of chewables so you don’t have to try to sneak a pill into their food or a piece of cheese.

“I recommend systemic [oral] products for clients with young children,” Dr. Sangiorgio said. Topical products are applied to the dog’s back in a liquid form, and young kids might touch your dog then touch their faces or put their hands in their mouths. These types of medications contain pesticides, so you don’t want kids anywhere near your dog after he’s been treated with a topical medicine.

Length of effectiveness

Another important thing to look for is how long the tick treatment lasts. Most tick preventatives are effective for one month, so you’ll have to give it to your pup monthly. Some last for longer, such as Bravecto, which lasts for up to three months. A longer-lasting one can be useful if you have trouble remembering to give your dog medicines, since you’ll only have to give it to your dog every three months instead of monthly, so it’s one less thing on your to-do list.

Active ingredients

Be sure to check the active ingredients in the tick treatment. Tick preventatives in the isoxazoline class shouldn’t be used on dogs who have a history of seizures, so ask your vet for a safe alternative.

Multipurpose treatment

Many tick treatments prevent other pests, like fleas, in addition to ticks, and some even prevent worms, too. So if you want to give your pup one medicine all at once, look for a tick treatment that’s multifunctional.

Best tick prevention for dogs

Here are some of the best tick preventatives you can buy, from chews to shampoos.